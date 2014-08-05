FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady; strong dollar, fund outflows could weigh
August 5, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady; strong dollar, fund outflows could weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gold held steady below $1,290
an ounce on Tuesday but a stronger dollar and outflows from the
world's top bullion fund threatened to weigh on sentiment. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,288.39 an ounce
by 0034 GMT, after slipping 0.4 percent in the previous session.
U.S. gold was up 50 cents at $1,289.40.
    * The metal was under pressure on Monday as a bailout
agreement to rescue Portugal's largest listed bank and higher
equities lessened safe-haven buying.
    * In a measure of investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its
holdings fell 1.79 tonnes to 800.05 tonnes on Monday. 
    * Markets were eyeing developments on the geopolitical front
for any worsening in tensions. 
    * Israel and the Islamist Hamas movement agreed on Monday to
an Egyptian-proposed ceasefire to end four weeks of fighting in
the Gaza Strip, while Jerusalem was rocked by two attacks that
appeared to be a backlash to the violence. 
    * Ukraine said on Monday it was in talks with Moscow over
the return of 311 Ukrainian soldiers and border guards who had
been forced by fighting with separatists to cross into Russia,
but Russian border authorities said the troops were seeking
asylum. 
    * Global economic data due on Tuesday was also under focus.
A strengthening economy could dent gold's appeal as a safe-haven
and prompt central banks to tighten monetary policies.  
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar was stuck below a 10-1/2 month peak
against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, having
lapsed into uneventful trade in the usual post-payrolls data
lull. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC Services PMI July 
    0750 France Markit Services PMI July 
    0755 Germany Markit Services PMI July 
    0800 Euro zone Markit Services PMI July 
    0900 Euro zone Retail sales June 
    1400 U.S. Durable goods orders June 
    1400 U.S. Factory orders June 
    1400 U.S. ISM-non manufacturing PMI July 
    1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism Aug

    PRICES AT 0034 GMT    
 Metal             Last      Change    Pct chg
                                               
 Spot gold          1288.39      0.35      0.03
 Spot silver          20.13     -0.03     -0.15
 Spot platinum      1460.74      8.24      0.57
 Spot palladium         855       4.6      0.54
 Comex gold          1289.4       0.5      0.04
 Comex silver          20.2    -0.033     -0.16
 Euro                 1.342                    
 DXY                 81.325                    
                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

