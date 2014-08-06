FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steady; Ukraine tensions eyed for safe-haven demand
#Gold Market Report
August 6, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady; Ukraine tensions eyed for safe-haven demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed below
$1,300 an ounce on Wednesday but the safe-haven metal looked
likely see some gains as fears of increasing military action
along the Ukraine border put global equities under pressure. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,288.44 an ounce by 0024
GMT, after closing flat in the previous session. U.S. gold
 was up about $4 to $1,289.50.
    * U.S. stocks and bond yields fell on Tuesday after Polish
foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Russia has gathered
military forces at the border with Ukraine to either put
pressure on the neighbouring country or to enter it.
 
    * Gold, often seen as alternative investment to riskier
assets such as equities, could gain if stocks fall further.
    * Geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East have
largely been responsible for gold's 7 percent gain this year.
    * Bullion investors continued to keep an eye on economic
data, after a Tuesday report showed new orders for U.S. factory
goods rose more than expected in June. 
    * Recent U.S. data pointing to strengthening economic
activity has weighed on gold's appeal on fears that monetary
policy could soon be tightened. A stronger dollar has also
curbed any rally in gold prices. 
    * Among other precious metals, silver ticked up after
dropping to a seven-week low in the previous session on strong
U.S. data and a higher dollar. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar extended a broad-based rally on Tuesday
after stronger-than-expected economic data, including an
8-1/2-year high in the pace of services sector growth and a
bigger-than-expected increase in factory orders. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Industrial orders June 
    0800 Italy Industrial output June 
    0900 Italy Preliminary GDP Q2 
    1230 U.S. International trade June

    PRICES AT 0024 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1288.44     0.7     0.05
 Spot silver         19.77    0.08     0.41
 Spot platinum      1453.8     5.8      0.4
 Spot palladium     843.75   -0.25    -0.03
 Comex gold         1289.5     4.2     0.33
 Comex silver        19.79  -0.043    -0.22
 Euro                1.337                 
 DXY                81.526                 
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

