PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1.6 percent on worries over Ukraine, growth

* Bullion posts biggest one-day gain since mid June

* European shares down as Russia gathers forces near Ukraine

* Coming up: US weekly jobless claims, consumer credit Thurs (Updates market activities)

By Frank Tang and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Gold rose 1.6 percent on Wednesday on safe-haven buying, triggered by worries there could be an escalation of the military conflict in Ukraine and by a weak undertone in global equities.

Investors bought gold and U.S. Treasury bonds and initially sold equities after NATO said Russia had massed about 20,000 combat-ready troops on Ukraine’s border and could use the pretext of a humanitarian mission to invade, its starkest warning yet that Moscow could soon mount a ground assault against its neighbour.

In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Moscow’s biggest economic response to Western sanctions, ordering his government to restrict imports of food from countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia.

“It’s a safe-haven, flight-to-quality day for gold because of fears in the market caused by lower European stock prices and Putin’s aggressive attitude,” said Bill O‘Neill, partner at New Jersey-based commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors.

Spot gold was up 1.6 percent at $1,308.15 an ounce at 2:04 a.m. EDT (1804 GMT), its biggest one-day gain since June 19.

The rally Wednesday sent gold prices above the 50-day moving average near $1,295 an ounce. In the previous session, the yellow metal turned higher after it held the 200-day moving average at above $1,280.

U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled up $22.90 at $1,308.20 an ounce.

Gold was underpinned by data showing Italy, the euro zone’s No. 3 economy, slid into recession in the second quarter, for the third time since 2008.

European shares ended broadly lower on worries that turmoil in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia could slow global growth. U.S. stocks were nearly flat after the previous session’s sharp drop.

International political tensions, mostly in Ukraine and the Middle East, have reduced investor appetite for risk and helped drive gold’s 8 percent gain year to date.

Bullion investors will continue to monitor U.S. data releases after last week’s mixed readings showing second-quarter gross domestic product rebounded sharply but jobs growth in July slowed.

The physical markets have failed to provide support to prices due to the seasonally quiet summer period.

Gold premiums in top buyer China have been stuck at $2-$3 an ounce and demand is much weaker than last year, dealers said.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 1.7 percent to $20.03 an ounce, rebounding from a seven-week low in the previous session.

Platinum was up 0.9 percent to $1,461.10 an ounce, while palladium edged up 0.3 percent to $846.78 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, David Evans, Peter Galloway and Jeffrey Benkoe)