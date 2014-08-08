PRECIOUS-Gold poised to snap 3-week losing streak on safe-haven demand

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gold dipped on Friday after two days of gains, but remained on track to snap a three-week losing streak as geopolitical tensions over Ukraine lift the metal's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,310.16 an ounce by 0023 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent on Thursday, when it climbed to $1,314.40 - its highest since July 22. * The metal has risen 1.3 percent for the week, its first increase in four weeks. * U.S. gold also gained 1.3 percent for the week and was headed for its best week in seven. * Gold has been boosted by risk-aversion sentiment in the market, after U.S. and European equities slumped fearing a worsening of tensions between Russia and the West. * Moscow banned imports of most food from the West on Thursday in retaliation against sanctions over Ukraine, a stronger than expected measure that isolates Russian consumers from world trade to a degree unseen since Soviet days. * NATO's secretary general, visiting Kiev in a show of support for Ukraine, called on Russia to pull back from the brink of war against its neighbour. The Western military alliance says Moscow has massed troops on the border in preparation for a possible ground invasion. * The European Central Bank warned that the conflict in Ukraine poses a serious risk to the bloc's economy. * Tensions elsewhere also helped gold's rise. Islamist militants surged across northern Iraq toward the capital of the Kurdish region on Thursday, sending tens of thousands of Christians fleeing for their lives, in an offensive that prompted talk of Western military action. * In gold mining news, Newmont Mining Corp Chief Executive Gary Goldberg said on Thursday he was open to resuming discussions about a potential merger with Barrick Gold Corp but had not heard from the company since April. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * European shares slumped and the euro lost ground on Thursday and investors moved to safe-haven government debt after a stronger-than-expected move by Russia to ban certain imports from Europe and the United States. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Trade data July 0600 Germany Trade data June 0645 France Industrial output June 1230 U.S. Labor costs, productivity Q2 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories June PRICES AT 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1310.16 -3.04 -0.23 Spot silver 19.94 0.03 0.15 Spot platinum 1472.24 0.64 0.04 Spot palladium 851.75 1.65 0.19 Comex gold 1311.9 -0.6 -0.05 Comex silver 19.96 -0.03 -0.15 Euro 1.336 DXY 81.534 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)