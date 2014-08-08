FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold poised to snap 3-week losing streak on safe-haven demand
#Gold Market Report
August 8, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold poised to snap 3-week losing streak on safe-haven demand

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gold dipped on Friday after two
days of gains, but remained on track to snap a three-week losing
streak as geopolitical tensions over Ukraine lift the metal's
safe-haven appeal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,310.16 an ounce
by 0023 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent on Thursday, when it
climbed to $1,314.40 - its highest since July 22. 
    * The metal has risen 1.3 percent for the week, its first
increase in four weeks.
    * U.S. gold also gained 1.3 percent for the week and
was headed for its best week in seven. 
    * Gold has been boosted by risk-aversion sentiment in the
market, after U.S. and European equities slumped fearing a
worsening of tensions between Russia and the West.
    * Moscow banned imports of most food from the West on
Thursday in retaliation against sanctions over Ukraine, a
stronger than expected measure that isolates Russian consumers
from world trade to a degree unseen since Soviet days.
 
    * NATO's secretary general, visiting Kiev in a show of
support for Ukraine, called on Russia to pull back from the
brink of war against its neighbour. The Western military
alliance says Moscow has massed troops on the border in
preparation for a possible ground invasion. 
    * The European Central Bank warned that the conflict in
Ukraine poses a serious risk to the bloc's economy.
    
    * Tensions elsewhere also helped gold's rise. Islamist
militants surged across northern Iraq toward the capital of the
Kurdish region on Thursday, sending tens of thousands of
Christians fleeing for their lives, in an offensive that
prompted talk of Western military action. 
    * In gold mining news, Newmont Mining Corp Chief
Executive Gary Goldberg said on Thursday he was open to resuming
discussions about a potential merger with Barrick Gold Corp
 but had not heard from the company since April.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * European shares slumped and the euro lost ground on
Thursday and investors moved to safe-haven government debt after
a stronger-than-expected move by Russia to ban certain imports
from Europe and the United States. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0200 China Trade data July 
    0600 Germany Trade data June 
    0645 France Industrial output June 
    1230 U.S. Labor costs, productivity Q2 
    1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories June

    PRICES AT 0023 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1310.16    -3.04    -0.23
 Spot silver         19.94     0.03     0.15
 Spot platinum     1472.24     0.64     0.04
 Spot palladium     851.75     1.65     0.19
 Comex gold         1311.9     -0.6    -0.05
 Comex silver        19.96    -0.03    -0.15
 Euro                1.336                  
 DXY                81.534                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
