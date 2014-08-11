PRECIOUS-Gold flat as equities rise, easing tensions limit gains

* S&P 500 rises on hopes of easing tensions in Ukraine * Bullion options interest low on rangebound gold prices * SPDR Gold Trust holdings fall (Adds comment, NEW YORK to dateline, second byline, updates market activities) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Monday as rising global equities, and an apparent easing of tensions over Ukraine and the Middle East, prompted bullion investors to lock in profits above $1,300 an ounce. Equity markets largely ignored news Russia would send an aid convoy to eastern Ukraine, a move Western officials have said could serve as a pretext for an invasion. U.S. stocks rose, continuing a recovery from a brief correction that ended Friday. Many investors remained focused on hopes fueled by Russia late last week, when it said it had ended military exercises near its border with Ukraine. "With the decent stock market, there is no reason to buy gold and silver. And when there is a flight to safety, people prefer Treasuries instead of gold," said COMEX gold options floor trader Jonathan Jossen. Spot gold inched down 44 cents to $1,308.90 an ounce by 2:23 p.m. EDT (1823 GMT), below a three-week high of $1,322.60 reached on Friday. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled down 50 cents at $1,310.50, with trading volume about 60 percent below their 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Rangebound gold prices have provided little incentives for investors to trade bullion options, Jossen said. Despite last week's gain, spot gold has traded in a narrow $45 range in the last 30 days. A new 72-hour ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinians also triggered gold selling, traders said. Losses in the gold price were kept in check, however, as U.S. warplanes continued to bomb insurgents in Iraq. Reflecting weak investor sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.79 tonnes to 795.86 tonnes on Friday. Physical buying in top consumers China and India has also been sluggish with prices climbing above the $1,300 mark last week, while strong U.S. economic data has stoked speculation the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates soon, lessening gold demand. Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.7 percent to $20.05 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.5 percent to $1,464.56 an ounce, while palladium gained 1.7 percent to $873 an ounce. 2:23 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1310.50 -0.50 0.0 1306.40 1312.90 56,814 US Silver SEP 20.095 0.154 0.8 19.845 20.110 28,516 US Plat OCT 1471.60 -6.70 -0.5 1468.70 1481.90 3,831 US Pall SEP 874.70 14.20 1.7 857.60 876.50 6,409 Gold 1308.90 -0.44 0.0 1305.40 1311.40 Silver 20.050 0.140 0.7 19.830 20.090 Platinum 1464.56 -7.84 -0.5 1469.00 1474.10 Palladium 873.00 14.80 1.7 859.05 874.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 63,755 164,905 157,891 14.71 -0.14 US Silver 37,674 45,805 57,826 18.08 -0.07 US Platinum 3,924 8,778 12,447 12.96 0.88 US Palladium 7,743 4,975 5,630 19.84 0.49 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Jane Baird, David Goodman and Tom Brown)