PRECIOUS-Gold flat as equities rise, easing tensions limit gains
#Intel
August 11, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as equities rise, easing tensions limit gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* S&P 500 rises on hopes of easing tensions in Ukraine
    * Bullion options interest low on rangebound gold prices
    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings fall

 (Adds comment, NEW YORK to dateline, second byline, updates
market activities)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little
changed on Monday as rising global equities, and an apparent
easing of tensions over Ukraine and the Middle East, prompted
bullion investors to lock in profits above $1,300 an ounce.
    Equity markets largely ignored news Russia would send an aid
convoy to eastern Ukraine, a move Western officials have said
could serve as a pretext for an invasion. 
    U.S. stocks rose, continuing a recovery from a brief
correction that ended Friday. Many investors remained focused on
hopes fueled by Russia late last week, when it said it had ended
military exercises near its border with Ukraine.
    "With the decent stock market, there is no reason to buy
gold and silver. And when there is a flight to safety, people
prefer Treasuries instead of gold," said COMEX gold options
floor trader Jonathan Jossen.
    Spot gold inched down 44 cents to $1,308.90 an ounce
by 2:23 p.m. EDT (1823 GMT), below a three-week high of
$1,322.60 reached on Friday. 
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
down 50 cents at $1,310.50, with trading volume about 60 percent
below their 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    Rangebound gold prices have provided little incentives for
investors to trade bullion options, Jossen said. Despite last
week's gain, spot gold has traded in a narrow $45 range in the
last 30 days.
    A new 72-hour ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the
Palestinians also triggered gold selling, traders said.
    Losses in the gold price were kept in check, however, as
U.S. warplanes continued to bomb insurgents in Iraq.
    Reflecting weak investor sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, fell 1.79 tonnes to 795.86 tonnes on Friday. 
    Physical buying in top consumers China and India has also
been sluggish with prices climbing above the $1,300 mark last
week, while strong U.S. economic data has stoked speculation the
Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates soon,
lessening gold demand.    
    Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.7
percent to $20.05 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.5 percent to
$1,464.56 an ounce, while palladium gained 1.7 percent to
$873 an ounce.    
            
2:23 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
               SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
US Gold DEC   1310.50  -0.50   0.0  1306.40 1312.90   56,814
US Silver SEP  20.095  0.154   0.8   19.845  20.110   28,516
US Plat OCT   1471.60  -6.70  -0.5  1468.70 1481.90    3,831
US Pall SEP    874.70  14.20   1.7   857.60  876.50    6,409

Gold          1308.90  -0.44   0.0  1305.40 1311.40         
Silver         20.050  0.140   0.7   19.830  20.090
Platinum      1464.56  -7.84  -0.5  1469.00 1474.10
Palladium      873.00  14.80   1.7   859.05  874.50

TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
               CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
US Gold         63,755   164,905   157,891     14.71   -0.14
US Silver       37,674    45,805    57,826     18.08   -0.07
US Platinum      3,924     8,778    12,447     12.96    0.88
US Palladium     7,743     4,975     5,630     19.84    0.49

 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Jane Baird, David Goodman and Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
