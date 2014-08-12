FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold in tight range above $1,300 as global equities gain
August 12, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold in tight range above $1,300 as global equities gain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gold was stuck in a narrow
range above $1,300 an ounce on Tuesday after falling a day
earlier as equities gained ground, with investors appearing to
set aside for now geopolitical worries concerning Ukraine.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,308 an ounce by 0022
GMT, and was trading in a $2 range early in Asia. It fell 0.1
percent on Monday. U.S. gold slipped about a $1 to
$1,309.70.
    * Gold has gained about 9 percent this year, largely on
tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine, and violence
in the Middle East. 
    * President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Russia is sending
an aid convoy to eastern Ukraine despite urgent Western warnings
against using humanitarian help as a pretext for an invasion.
 
    * With Ukraine reporting Russia has massed 45,000 troops on
its border, NATO said there was a "high probability" that Moscow
could intervene militarily in the country's east, where Kiev's
forces are closing in on pro-Russian separatists. 
    * Meanwhile, Israeli and Palestinian negotiators resumed
indirect talks mediated by Egypt on Monday to end a month-old
Gaza war, after a new 72-hour truce held for a day.
 
    * Iraq's president named a new prime minister to end Nuri
al-Maliki's eight-year rule on Monday, but the veteran leader
refused to go after deploying militias and special forces on the
streets, creating a dangerous political showdown in Baghdad.
    * Other than geopolitical factors, gold has been unable to
draw support from elsewhere. Physical demand in top consuming
region Asia has been sluggish after a record year in 2013, while
investors have been cutting positions in SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund.
    * Global economic data has also been strong, dulling gold's
appeal as a safe haven asset. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday tracking rallies in
the United States and Europe as investors seemed to put aside
geopolitical concerns, at least for the moment. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0645 France Current account June 
    0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Aug 
    1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism July 
    1800 U.S. Federal budget July

    PRICES AT 0022 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold            1308     0.16     0.01
 Spot silver         20.02     0.01     0.05
 Spot platinum        1467      1.5      0.1
 Spot palladium     871.22    -2.28    -0.26
 Comex gold         1309.7    -0.80    -0.06
 Comex silver        20.03   -0.065    -0.32
 Euro                1.338                  
 DXY                81.477                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

