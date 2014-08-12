PRECIOUS-Gold in tight range above $1,300 as global equities gain

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gold was stuck in a narrow range above $1,300 an ounce on Tuesday after falling a day earlier as equities gained ground, with investors appearing to set aside for now geopolitical worries concerning Ukraine. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,308 an ounce by 0022 GMT, and was trading in a $2 range early in Asia. It fell 0.1 percent on Monday. U.S. gold slipped about a $1 to $1,309.70. * Gold has gained about 9 percent this year, largely on tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine, and violence in the Middle East. * President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Russia is sending an aid convoy to eastern Ukraine despite urgent Western warnings against using humanitarian help as a pretext for an invasion. * With Ukraine reporting Russia has massed 45,000 troops on its border, NATO said there was a "high probability" that Moscow could intervene militarily in the country's east, where Kiev's forces are closing in on pro-Russian separatists. * Meanwhile, Israeli and Palestinian negotiators resumed indirect talks mediated by Egypt on Monday to end a month-old Gaza war, after a new 72-hour truce held for a day. * Iraq's president named a new prime minister to end Nuri al-Maliki's eight-year rule on Monday, but the veteran leader refused to go after deploying militias and special forces on the streets, creating a dangerous political showdown in Baghdad. * Other than geopolitical factors, gold has been unable to draw support from elsewhere. Physical demand in top consuming region Asia has been sluggish after a record year in 2013, while investors have been cutting positions in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund. * Global economic data has also been strong, dulling gold's appeal as a safe haven asset. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday tracking rallies in the United States and Europe as investors seemed to put aside geopolitical concerns, at least for the moment. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Current account June 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Aug 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism July 1800 U.S. Federal budget July PRICES AT 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1308 0.16 0.01 Spot silver 20.02 0.01 0.05 Spot platinum 1467 1.5 0.1 Spot palladium 871.22 -2.28 -0.26 Comex gold 1309.7 -0.80 -0.06 Comex silver 20.03 -0.065 -0.32 Euro 1.338 DXY 81.477 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)