PRECIOUS-Gold in tight range above $1,300 as global equities gain
#Gold Market Report
August 12, 2014 / 3:15 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold in tight range above $1,300 as global equities gain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Gold trades in $4 range in Asian hours
    * Asian shares gain putting aside geopolitical concerns

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gold was trapped in a narrow
range above $1,300 an ounce on Tuesday as equities gained
ground, with investors appearing to set aside for now
geopolitical worries concerning Ukraine.
    Spot gold was steady at $1,308 an ounce by 0657 GMT,
and was trading in a $4 range. U.S. gold slipped about
$1 to $1,309.20.
    Asian shares edged higher tracking rallies in the United
States and Europe. 
    "Gold will likely remain on the defensive given the current
geopolitical backdrop, coupled with the fact that equity markets
seem to be finding something of a bid," said INTL FCStone
analyst Edward Meir.
    A stronger dollar could also have some impact on prices,
although geopolitical variables were likely to be more
influential, Meir said.
    Gold has gained about 9 percent this year, largely on
tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine, and violence
in the Middle East. The metal is seen as an alternative
investment to riskier assets such as equities. 
    President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Russia is sending an
aid convoy to eastern Ukraine despite urgent Western warnings
against using humanitarian help as a pretext for an invasion.
 
    With Ukraine reporting Russia has massed 45,000 troops on
its border, NATO said there was a "high probability" that Moscow
could intervene militarily in the country's east, where Kiev's
forces are closing in on pro-Russian separatists. 
    Meanwhile, Israeli and Palestinian negotiators resumed
indirect talks mediated by Egypt to end a month-old Gaza war,
after a new 72-hour truce held for a day. 
    Iraq's president named a new prime minister to end Nuri
al-Maliki's eight-year rule on Monday, but the veteran leader
refused to go after deploying militias and special forces on the
streets, creating a dangerous political showdown in Baghdad.
    Other than geopolitical factors, gold has been unable to
draw support from elsewhere. Physical demand in top consuming
region Asia has been sluggish after a record year in 2013, while
investors have been cutting positions in SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund.
    Global economic data has also been strong, dulling gold's
appeal as a safe haven asset. 

    PRICES AT 0657 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                    
 Spot gold           1308     0.16      0.01
 Spot silver        20.01        0         0
 Spot platinum     1465.6      0.1      0.01
 Spot palladium    872.15    -1.35     -0.15
 Comex gold        1309.2     -1.3      -0.1
 Comex silver       20.02   -0.075     -0.37
 Euro              1.3362                   
 DXY               81.562                   
                                    
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and
Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
