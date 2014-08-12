PRECIOUS-Gold rises as Ukraine tensions hurt German sentiment

* German market morale hit 1-1/2 year low in August * Dollar rises vs euro; S&P 500 slips * Demand still weak in major Asian markets * Coming up: U.S. retail sales on Wednesday (Updates market activities) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday on signs that the stand-off between Russia and Ukraine was hurting economic confidence in the euro zone economy. Analyst and investor morale in Germany, Europe's largest economy, plunged in August to its lowest level in more than a year and a half as the crisis in Ukraine took its toll, the ZEW monthly survey showed. "Improving gold prices are due to escalations of Ukraine-Russia tensions and Iraq conflicts, but traders are also worried about Europe snail's pace recovery," said George Gero, vice president at RBC Capital Markets in New York. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,309.30 an ounce by 2:55 p.m. EDT (1855 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled up 10 cents at $1,310.60 an ounce, with trading volume about 35 percent below its 30-day average. Gold's gains came as the dollar rose against the euro on the German sentiment report, and the S&P 500 equities index slipped on heightened uncertainty over Ukraine and the Middle East. U.S. Treasury bond yields inched up but remained near a 14-month low hit during a bond market rally that suggested a flight to safety. Russia said a convoy of 280 trucks had left for Ukraine carrying humanitarian aid, amid Western warnings against using help as a pretext for an invasion. Gold has gained about 9 percent this year, largely on tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine and on violence in the Middle East. The metal is seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets such as equities. While geopolitical tension has inspired some sporadic investment buying, gold has not enjoyed much physical demand. In top consuming region Asia, demand has been sluggish after a record year in 2013. Also, investors have been cutting positions in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund. Gold has largely been stuck in a range between $1,280 and $1,325 in the last 30 days despite rising geopolitical tensions. "Unless we see another major change, I don't think the current news is going to lead us to break out of that range," said Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler. Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.5 percent at $19.91 an ounce, while platinum edged down 0.1 percent to $1,463.60 an ounce and palladium gained 0.2 percent to $874.93 an ounce. Palladium, which hit 13-1/2 year highs last month, is close to its most expensive level by comparison with platinum since mid-2002. 2:55 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1310.60 0.10 0.0 1306.80 1319.30 93,590 US Silver SEP 19.905 -0.190 -0.9 19.875 20.155 40,209 US Plat OCT 1472.20 0.60 0.0 1467.30 1477.70 5,102 US Pall SEP 878.00 3.30 0.4 872.90 884.05 6,025 Gold 1309.30 1.46 0.1 1306.00 1317.60 Silver 19.910 -0.100 -0.5 19.890 20.140 Platinum 1463.60 -1.90 -0.1 1466.60 1473.50 Palladium 874.93 1.43 0.2 873.90 882.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 106,234 164,905 157,891 14.51 -0.20 US Silver 53,605 45,805 57,826 18.06 -0.02 US Platinum 5,300 8,778 12,447 13.32 0.36 US Palladium 7,342 4,975 5,630 19.26 -0.58 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by David Evans, Jane Baird and David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)