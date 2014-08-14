PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains on soft U.S. data, safe-haven demand

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gold held on to small overnight gains on Thursday, as sluggish U.S. retail sales data boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal, although higher stock markets could keep any gains in check. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,311.16 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold slipped about $2 to $1,312.70. * Data on Wednesday showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly stalled in July, pointing to some loss of momentum in the economy early in the third quarter. * This eased some investor fears that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner than expected. * Global geopolitical tensions continued to favour gold. Ukraine described Russia's dispatch of an aid convoy advancing towards its border as a cynical act designed to fan a pro-Russian rebellion. The conflict has killed over 2,000 people since mid-April. * Israel and the Palestinians renewed a truce that had largely tempered a five-week-old war, but the deal got off to a shaky start on Thursday with rockets from Gaza slamming into Israel and Israel retaliating with air strikes. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.26 tonnes to 795.60 tonnes on Wednesday. * A federal judicial panel on Wednesday ordered that 18 lawsuits alleging a conspiracy to manipulate gold prices be consolidated into one proceeding in New York. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * A global stock gauge rose on Wednesday, boosted by a technology-led rebound on Wall Street, while Brazilian markets were shaken by the death of presidential candidate Eduardo Campos in a plane crash. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 France GDP Flash Q2 0600 Germany GDP Flash Q2 0900 Euro zone GDP Flash Q2 0900 Euro zone Inflation Final July 1230 U.S. Import prices July 1230 U.S. Export prices July 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims PRICES AT 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1311.16 -1.2 -0.09 Spot silver 19.8 -0.02 -0.1 Spot platinum 1463.25 3.35 0.23 Spot palladium 877.25 2.95 0.34 Comex gold 1312.7 -1.8 -0.14 Comex silver 19.835 -0.01 -0.05 Euro 1.3363 DXY 81.618 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)