PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains on soft U.S. data, safe-haven demand
#Gold Market Report
August 14, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains on soft U.S. data, safe-haven demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gold held on to small
overnight gains on Thursday, as sluggish U.S. retail sales data
boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal, although higher stock
markets could keep any gains in check. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,311.16 an ounce by 0025
GMT, after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous session. U.S.
gold slipped about $2 to $1,312.70.
    * Data on Wednesday showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly
stalled in July, pointing to some loss of momentum in the
economy early in the third quarter. 
    * This eased some investor fears that the Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates sooner than expected. 
    * Global geopolitical tensions continued to favour gold.
Ukraine described Russia's dispatch of an aid convoy advancing
towards its border as a cynical act designed to fan a
pro-Russian rebellion. The conflict has killed over 2,000 people
since mid-April. 
    * Israel and the Palestinians renewed a truce that had
largely tempered a five-week-old war, but the deal got off to a
shaky start on Thursday with rockets from Gaza slamming into
Israel and Israel retaliating with air strikes. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.26 tonnes to
795.60 tonnes on Wednesday. 
    * A federal judicial panel on Wednesday ordered that 18
lawsuits alleging a conspiracy to manipulate gold prices be
consolidated into one proceeding in New York.   
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * A global stock gauge rose on Wednesday, boosted by a
technology-led rebound on Wall Street, while Brazilian markets
were shaken by the death of presidential candidate Eduardo
Campos in a plane crash.    
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0530 France GDP Flash Q2 
    0600 Germany GDP Flash Q2 
    0900 Euro zone GDP Flash Q2 
    0900 Euro zone Inflation Final July 
    1230 U.S. Import prices July 
    1230 U.S. Export prices July 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

    PRICES AT 0025 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1311.16     -1.2    -0.09
 Spot silver          19.8    -0.02     -0.1
 Spot platinum     1463.25     3.35     0.23
 Spot palladium     877.25     2.95     0.34
 Comex gold         1312.7     -1.8    -0.14
 Comex silver       19.835    -0.01    -0.05
 Euro               1.3363                  
 DXY                81.618                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
