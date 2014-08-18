FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses to below $1,300 as equities gain
August 18, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses to below $1,300 as equities gain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses into a
second session on Monday, slipping below $1,300 an ounce on
technical selling and as equities recovered after an initial
sell-off over escalating tensions in Ukraine.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had fallen 0.4 percent to $1,299.54 an
ounce by 0032 GMT, after dropping 0.6 percent on Friday. U.S.
gold fell about $5 to $1,301.
    * Gold prices dipped below the key psychological level of
$1,300 an ounce after falling through support at the 50-day
moving average near $1,304. 
    * Ukrainian forces have raised their national flag over a
police station in the city of Luhansk that was for months under
rebel control, Kiev said on Sunday, in what could be a
breakthrough in Ukraine's efforts to crush pro-Moscow
separatists. 
    * News on Friday that Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian
military column in Ukrainian territory initially hit Wall
Street, drove down government bond yields and boosted safe-haven
currencies like the yen and Swiss franc. U.S. stocks eventually
pared their losses as risk appetite partially returned.    
    * Hedge funds and money managers boosted their bullish bets
on gold futures and options for the first time in three weeks,
as the metal's prices climbed on rising geopolitical tensions,
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
 
    * The silver market ushered in a new era of electronic
benchmarking on Friday after a regulatory drive for transparency
brought the 117-year-old silver 'fix' to an end. 
    * Persistently soft demand for gold in Asia has stoked
worries that buying will fail to pick up in the second half of
the year, when it is normally stronger, bullion traders and
dealers said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks edged up early on Monday after seeing Wall
Street recover from the latest round of tensions in the
Ukrainian crisis, while the dollar was on the back foot against
the safe-haven yen, weighed by a slide in Treasury yields.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130 China house prices July 
    0200 China foreign direct investment July 
    0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade June 
    1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Aug

    PRICES AT 0032 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1299.54    -4.85    -0.37
 Spot silver         19.53    -0.06    -0.31
 Spot platinum        1452        0        0
 Spot palladium     891.45     0.95     0.11
 Comex gold           1301     -5.2     -0.4
 Comex silver       19.525        0        0
 Euro               1.3389                  
 DXY                81.452                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
