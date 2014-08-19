FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on fund inflows, safe-haven demand
#Gold Market Report
August 19, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on fund inflows, safe-haven demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Gold rises after losses in previous two sessions
    * Bullion ETF inflows rise on safe-haven buying
    * Coming up: U.S. consumer prices, housing starts at 1230
GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Gold snapped a two-day losing
streak on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions and fund inflows
boosted the safe-haven metal, but gains were kept in check by
strength in equities and the dollar.
    Equity markets rose after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said all issues around a humanitarian convoy sent by
Moscow to relieve needy areas of eastern Ukraine had been
resolved. Moscow said it would like a ceasefire to allow aid to
get to people trapped by the fighting. 
    However, tensions remain high, with Ukraine saying that
dozens of people, including women and children, were killed as
they fled fighting in eastern Ukraine on Monday when their
convoy of buses was hit by rocket fire. 
    Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,299.22 an ounce by
0632 GMT, after dropping 0.6 percent in the previous session.
U.S. gold gained about $1 to $1,300.50.
    Silver was steady on Tuesday after hitting a
two-month low in the previous session. Palladium was not
too far from a 13-year high, supported by worries over supplies
from top producer Russia and strong demand prospects.
    "Investors appear to believe that a number of tail risks are
becoming increasingly less remote and are seeking hedges," Danny
Laidler, head of Australia & New Zealand operations at ETF
Securities said in an email.
    The firm's gold exchange-traded products saw $75.5 million
of inflows last week, bringing the trailing four-week total to
$282.6 million, the highest since August 2012, Laidler said. 
    Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 2.09
tonnes to 797.69 tonnes on Monday, the first inflow in nearly
four weeks. 
    Gold has gained about 8 percent this year, largely because
of geopolitical tensions as it is seen as a good alternative to
riskier assets.
    Spot gold may rebound to $1,307, as it failed to break 
support at $1,296 per ounce, a Reuters technicals analyst said.
 
    
    PRICES AT 0632 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                     
 Spot gold         1299.22     2.03     0.16
 Spot silver         19.63        0        0
 Spot platinum      1446.5        7     0.49
 Spot palladium     892.55     3.55      0.4
 Comex gold         1300.5      1.2     0.09
 Comex silver       19.645     0.01     0.05
 Euro               1.3349                  
 DXY                81.639                  
                                     
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford,
Alan Raybould and Biju Dwarakanath)

