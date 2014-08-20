FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold struggles below $1,300 on strong U.S. data, higher stocks
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
August 20, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles below $1,300 on strong U.S. data, higher stocks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Gold was stuck firmly below
$1,300 an ounce on Wednesday and looked likely to extend losses
to a fourth session as strong U.S. economic data bolstered stock
markets, dimming bullion's appeal as a safe haven. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had slipped about 70 cents to $1,294.60
an ounce by 0026 GMT, after dropping 1.3 percent in the last
three sessions. U.S. gold was steady at $1,296.
    * U.S. housing starts surged to an eight-month high in July,
suggesting the nation's housing market recovery was back on
track after stalling in the second half of last year.
 
    * Investors were eyeing minutes of the Federal Reserve's 
meeting in July for cues about the U.S. central bank's policy
outlook. Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday at a
gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming is eyed
for when the Fed will increase interest rates.
    * Geopolitical tensions continued to support gold by keeping
losses in check. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.5
tonnes to 799.19 tonnes on Tuesday. 
    * A gun battle broke out in the centre of the rebel-held
Ukrainian city of Donetsk and residents ran for cover from
artillery fire on Tuesday, taking a government military
offensive into the heart of the retreating pro-Moscow separatist
rebellion. 
    * A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip collapsed on Tuesday, with
Palestinian militants firing dozens of rockets at Israel and
Israel launching air strikes. 
    * China has allowed three more banks, including a foreign
lender, to import gold, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said, as the world's top gold buyer gears up for its
strongest effort yet to gain pricing power of the metal.
 
    * South African bullion producer Harmony Gold said
it will temporarily close its Target 3 shaft because it is
bleeding money, a move that could affect up to 1,500 jobs.
    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Wall Street got a lift from the U.S. housing sector and
extended a global stock markets rally on Tuesday as investors
shifted focus from political crises to expectations monetary
policy will remain accommodative. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Producer prices July 
    1800 Federal Reserve releases minutes of July 29-30 meeting

    PRICES AT 0026 GMT
 Metal             Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1294.6    -0.69    -0.05
 Spot silver         19.43        0        0
 Spot platinum      1432.6      0.6     0.04
 Spot palladium     878.18    -0.45    -0.05
 Comex gold           1296     -0.7    -0.05
 Comex silver        19.43    0.018     0.09
 Euro               1.3319                  
 DXY                81.879                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.