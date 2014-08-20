PRECIOUS-Gold struggles below $1,300 on strong U.S. data, higher stocks

SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Gold was stuck firmly below $1,300 an ounce on Wednesday and looked likely to extend losses to a fourth session as strong U.S. economic data bolstered stock markets, dimming bullion's appeal as a safe haven. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had slipped about 70 cents to $1,294.60 an ounce by 0026 GMT, after dropping 1.3 percent in the last three sessions. U.S. gold was steady at $1,296. * U.S. housing starts surged to an eight-month high in July, suggesting the nation's housing market recovery was back on track after stalling in the second half of last year. * Investors were eyeing minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting in July for cues about the U.S. central bank's policy outlook. Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday at a gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming is eyed for when the Fed will increase interest rates. * Geopolitical tensions continued to support gold by keeping losses in check. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.5 tonnes to 799.19 tonnes on Tuesday. * A gun battle broke out in the centre of the rebel-held Ukrainian city of Donetsk and residents ran for cover from artillery fire on Tuesday, taking a government military offensive into the heart of the retreating pro-Moscow separatist rebellion. * A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip collapsed on Tuesday, with Palestinian militants firing dozens of rockets at Israel and Israel launching air strikes. * China has allowed three more banks, including a foreign lender, to import gold, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the world's top gold buyer gears up for its strongest effort yet to gain pricing power of the metal. * South African bullion producer Harmony Gold said it will temporarily close its Target 3 shaft because it is bleeding money, a move that could affect up to 1,500 jobs. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Wall Street got a lift from the U.S. housing sector and extended a global stock markets rally on Tuesday as investors shifted focus from political crises to expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices July 1800 Federal Reserve releases minutes of July 29-30 meeting PRICES AT 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1294.6 -0.69 -0.05 Spot silver 19.43 0 0 Spot platinum 1432.6 0.6 0.04 Spot palladium 878.18 -0.45 -0.05 Comex gold 1296 -0.7 -0.05 Comex silver 19.43 0.018 0.09 Euro 1.3319 DXY 81.879 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)