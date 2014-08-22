FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-month low; eyes worst week since May
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
August 22, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-month low; eyes worst week since May

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gold held near a two-month low
on Friday and was headed for its sharpest weekly drop in nearly
three months, hurt by strong U.S. economic data and fears that
the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates sooner than
expected.
   
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,277.69 an ounce
by 0030 GMT, near a two-month low of $1,273.06 hit on Thursday,
when it fell for a fifth straight session. 
    * The metal is down 2.05 percent for the week, its biggest
drop since the week ended May 30.
    * Bullion was hit hard after minutes from the Fed's July
meeting on Wednesday showed policymakers debated whether
interest rates should be raised earlier given a surprisingly
strong job market recovery. 
    * Thursday data showing U.S. home resales raced to a
10-month high in July and the number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits fell last week signalled strength in
the economy, dulling gold's appeal as a safe-haven.
 
    * Investors fear strong data would prompt the Fed to soon
raise interest rates. Higher rates would hurt non-interest
bearing assets such as gold.
    * Markets are eyeing Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech at the
annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
later in the day.
    * CME Group said it has lowered initial margins for COMEX
100 gold futures by 14.8 percent to $5,060 per contract from
$5,940. 
    * Geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East were
being watched for any escalation in violence that could prompt
safe-haven bids for gold.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar hovered just below its 2014 peak against a
basket of major currencies early on Friday, with bulls turning
cautious ahead of a speech by Yellen. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1400 GMT Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at 
annual central bankers' meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

    PRICES AT 0030 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold         1277.69      0.7      0.05
 Spot silver         19.43     0.02       0.1
 Spot platinum     1416.75     4.35      0.31
 Spot palladium      877.5      3.3      0.38
 Comex gold         1278.7      3.3      0.26
 Comex silver        19.43    0.015      0.08
 Euro               1.3275                   
 DXY                82.191                   
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.