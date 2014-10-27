FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold slips for 4th day as stronger equities curb safe-haven bids
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 27, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips for 4th day as stronger equities curb safe-haven bids

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gold fell for a fourth
straight session on Monday, edging closer to the key
$1,200-an-ounce level as strong global economic data and higher
equities curb its safe-haven appeal. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,228.61 an
ounce by 0032 GMT, after posting a weekly loss on Friday. Gold
isn't too far from a one-week low of $1,226.17 reached last
week.
    * The metal's losses come as global equities posted their
biggest weekly percentage gain since July 2013 last week, while
the U.S. dollar also strengthened.
    * Data on Friday showed that new U.S. home sales rose to a
six-year high and Britain's economy expanded 0.7 percent in the
third quarter. Strong corporate earnings also helped equities
higher.
    * Investors are eyeing the Federal Reserve's policy meeting
later this week to gauge the U.S. central bank's view of the
global economy and whether any slowdown in Europe or elsewhere
could affect its monetary policy.
    * The Fed is likely to end its monthly bond buying which at
one point totalled $85 billion a month. 
    * Bullion traders were also closely watching investors
positions in gold funds for cues. SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its
holdings fell 0.60 percent to 745.39 tonnes on Friday. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish
futures and option bets in gold for a second straight week, as
the price of the precious metal rallied in the week up to Oct.
21, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
 
    * In the physical markets, gold sales in India during the
festivals of Diwali and Dhanteras rose by about a fifth, a
senior official at the country's biggest gold trade group said
on Friday. 
    * A proposal to prohibit the Swiss National Bank from
selling any of its gold reserves has the support of 44 percent
of the public, a closely watched survey showed on Friday, though
that result falls short of the backing it needs to pass into
law. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian equities rose on Monday, taking heart from upbeat
earnings and economic data that eased recent global growth fears
and sharpened risk appetite, while the dollar advanced to a
three-week high against the yen. 
    * The euro held firm in early Monday trade after the
European Central Bank's stress tests found smaller capital
shortfalls among European banks than expected. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Euro zone M3 money supply Sep 
    0900 Germany Ifo business climate Oct 
    1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Oct 
    1400 U.S. Pending home sales Sep 
    1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Oct

    PRICES AT 0032 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1228.61    -2.35    -0.19
 Spot silver         17.12    -0.01    -0.06
 Spot platinum      1245.2      4.9      0.4
 Spot palladium     776.25     0.25     0.03
 Comex gold           1229     -2.8    -0.23
 Comex silver       17.155   -0.027    -0.16
 Euro                1.268                  
 DXY                85.657                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.