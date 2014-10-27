PRECIOUS-Gold slips for 4th day as stronger equities curb safe-haven bids

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gold fell for a fourth straight session on Monday, edging closer to the key $1,200-an-ounce level as strong global economic data and higher equities curb its safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,228.61 an ounce by 0032 GMT, after posting a weekly loss on Friday. Gold isn't too far from a one-week low of $1,226.17 reached last week. * The metal's losses come as global equities posted their biggest weekly percentage gain since July 2013 last week, while the U.S. dollar also strengthened. * Data on Friday showed that new U.S. home sales rose to a six-year high and Britain's economy expanded 0.7 percent in the third quarter. Strong corporate earnings also helped equities higher. * Investors are eyeing the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later this week to gauge the U.S. central bank's view of the global economy and whether any slowdown in Europe or elsewhere could affect its monetary policy. * The Fed is likely to end its monthly bond buying which at one point totalled $85 billion a month. * Bullion traders were also closely watching investors positions in gold funds for cues. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.60 percent to 745.39 tonnes on Friday. * Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish futures and option bets in gold for a second straight week, as the price of the precious metal rallied in the week up to Oct. 21, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. * In the physical markets, gold sales in India during the festivals of Diwali and Dhanteras rose by about a fifth, a senior official at the country's biggest gold trade group said on Friday. * A proposal to prohibit the Swiss National Bank from selling any of its gold reserves has the support of 44 percent of the public, a closely watched survey showed on Friday, though that result falls short of the backing it needs to pass into law. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian equities rose on Monday, taking heart from upbeat earnings and economic data that eased recent global growth fears and sharpened risk appetite, while the dollar advanced to a three-week high against the yen. * The euro held firm in early Monday trade after the European Central Bank's stress tests found smaller capital shortfalls among European banks than expected. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone M3 money supply Sep 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Oct 1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Oct 1400 U.S. Pending home sales Sep 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Oct PRICES AT 0032 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1228.61 -2.35 -0.19 Spot silver 17.12 -0.01 -0.06 Spot platinum 1245.2 4.9 0.4 Spot palladium 776.25 0.25 0.03 Comex gold 1229 -2.8 -0.23 Comex silver 17.155 -0.027 -0.16 Euro 1.268 DXY 85.657 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)