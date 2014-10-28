FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Extending losing streak, gold drops to 2-wk low
October 28, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Extending losing streak, gold drops to 2-wk low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Gold fell for a fifth session
in a row on Tuesday to its lowest in nearly two weeks as
investors nervously awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
meeting that begins later in the day for clues about the timing
of any interest rate hike. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold dropped to $1,222.20 an ounce, its lowest
since Oct. 15, before recovering slightly to trade down 0.2
percent at $1,222.58 an ounce by 0039 GMT. The five-day losing
streak matches a similar run in August. 
    * The Fed is likely to announce the end of its massive
bond-buying stimulus when it wraps up a two-day meeting on
Wednesday. Markets, which have been fearing a
sooner-than-expected hike in rates, will be scrutinising any
signals about the timing of any rate increase and the central
bank's view on the global economy.
    * Any hike in interest rates could dent the appeal of
non-interest-bearing assets such as bullion.
    * Gold's failure to climb despite weakness in equities and
the U.S. dollar shows that the metal could struggle with any
rallies, and is probably headed towards the key $1,200 level.
    * Bullion is seen as a safe-haven asset that usually gets a
boost when riskier assets such as equities are out of favour.
    * Weak economic data also failed to lift gold. U.S. services
sector activity dipped to a six-month low in October, while
manufacturing output in Texas dipped, pointing to some
moderation in economic growth early in the fourth quarter.    
    * In the physical markets, data on Monday showed China's net
gold imports from main conduit Hong Kong jumped to a six-month
high in September as the world's biggest consumer stocked up
ahead of its National Day holiday. 
    * However, imports have slowed since the holiday, traders
said, possibly putting more pressure on gold.
    * A new electronic gold price mechanism is expected to be in
operation early in the first quarter of 2015, replacing the
century-old gold benchmark, the London Bullion Market
Association said on Monday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global equity markets slipped on Monday, hit by weak
German business sentiment and another decline in oil, while
Brazil slumped after incumbent Dilma Rousseff narrowly won a
second term over an opponent seen as more pro-business.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany Import prices Sep 
    1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Sep 
    1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home prices Aug 
    1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Oct 
    Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting

    PRICES AT 0039 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1222.58    -2.56    -0.21
 Spot silver         17.04    -0.04    -0.23
 Spot platinum      1250.3      2.3     0.18
 Spot palladium        777     -0.1    -0.01
 Comex gold         1222.6     -6.7    -0.55
 Comex silver        17.07   -0.091    -0.53
 Euro               1.2698                  
 DXY                85.583                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
