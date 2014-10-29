PRECIOUS-Gold holds near $1,230, waiting on Fed

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near $1,230 an ounce in early deals on Wednesday, clinging to gains from the previous session after demand for U.S.-made capital goods dropped the most in eight months, as investors wait for the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,229.17 an ounce by 0023 GMT, adding to modest gains on Tuesday. * U.S. gold futures were nearly flat at $1,229.30 an ounce. * The Fed wraps up its two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday at which it is expected to end its bond purchases amid signs of strength in the U.S. economy. The focus will be on when policymakers would start raising U.S. interest rates, which may weigh on gold, a non-interest bearing asset. * Orders for U.S. durable goods fell 1.7 percent in September, the biggest drop since January, a cautionary note for an economy that otherwise seems to be moving forward at a steady clip. * But the U.S. Conference Board said its index of consumer attitudes increased to 94.5 this month, the highest reading since October 2007, from 89.0 in September, amid a steadily improving labor market and falling gasoline prices. * Russia increased its gold reserves for a sixth straight month in September, while Azerbaijan added to its holdings for a second month, according to data from the International Monetary Fund. * A potential "death cross" on palladium's daily chart suggests the autocatalyst metal's price is vulnerable to resuming a slide that had been driven by fundamental concerns about global growth and a resurgent U.S. dollar. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar was subdued as investors waited for the latest guidance from the Fed, while a surprisingly dovish message from Sweden's central bank saw the crown slump to four-year lows. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Consumer confidence Oct 1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after two-day meeting Precious metals prices 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot Gold 1229.17 1.47 +0.12 Spot Silver 17.21 0.06 +0.35 Spot Platinum 1264.24 2.04 +0.16 Spot Palladium 790.73 1.13 +0.14 COMEX GOLD DEC4 1229.30 -0.10 -0.01 COMEX SILVER DEC4 0.17 0.00 +0.08 Euro/Dollar 1.2735 Dollar/Yen 108.09 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)