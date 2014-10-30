FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-wk low after Fed optimism over U.S. economy
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 30, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-wk low after Fed optimism over U.S. economy

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Gold was languishing near a
three-week low on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve ended
its bond-buying stimulus programme and expressed confidence in
the economic recovery, dimming bullion's safe-haven appeal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,212.60 an ounce
by 0031 GMT. In the previous session, gold fell to $1,208.26 -
its lowest since Oct. 8, before closing down 1.3 percent.
    * U.S. gold futures slid about 1 percent to
$1,212.80 on Thursday, tracking losses in spot gold.
    * The Fed on Wednesday ended its monthly bond purchase
programme and dropped a characterization of U.S. labour market
slack as "significant" in a show of confidence in the economy's
prospects. 
    * In a statement after a two-day meeting, the central bank
largely dismissed recent financial market volatility, dimming
growth in Europe and a weak inflation outlook as unlikely to
undercut progress towards its unemployment and inflation goals.
    * Gold, often seen as an alternative investment during
economic and financial uncertainties, fell on fears that the
vote of confidence in the recovery could prompt the Fed to raise
interest rates soon. Bullion, as a non-interest-bearing asset,
could take a hit when higher rates are in place.
    * The U.S. dollar surged higher on Wednesday after the Fed
statement, also hurting gold.
    * In a reflection of investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust
, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
said its holdings fell 0.16 percent to 742.40 tonnes on
Wednesday - a six-year low. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks dipped and the dollar hovered at three-week
highs versus the yen after the U.S. Federal Reserve ended its
quantitative easing programme as expected, but laced its
economic assessment with a tinge of optimism. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0855 Germany Unemployment rate Oct 
    1000 Euro zone Business climate Oct 
    1230 U.S. GDP Q3 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1300 Germany Consumer prices Oct

    PRICES AT 0031 GMT
 Metal             Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1212.6     1.06     0.09
 Spot silver          17.1     0.06     0.35
 Spot platinum     1251.74    -2.06    -0.16
 Spot palladium      787.5     -2.2    -0.28
 Comex gold         1212.8    -12.1    -0.99
 Comex silver         17.1   -0.164    -0.95
 Euro               1.2624                  
 DXY                86.095                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.