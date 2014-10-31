FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold languishes near $1,200; set for worst week in seven
October 31, 2014 / 12:59 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold languishes near $1,200; set for worst week in seven

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gold was struggling near
$1,200 an ounce on Friday and looked likely to post its worst
week in seven, while silver was stuck near its lowest in 4-1/2
years, as strong U.S. economic data and fears of an early rate
hike curbed the metals' appeal.
    Gold was also headed for its second monthly decline and
silver looked set for a fourth monthly drop in a row. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,200.12 an ounce
by 0038 GMT. The metal fell 1 percent on Thursday, when it also
touched its lowest since Oct. 6 at $1,195.70.
    * Silver was also steady after a near 4 percent drop
in the previous session, when it fell to $16.30 - its lowest
since early 2010.
    * Data on Thursday showed that a smaller trade deficit and
surge in defense spending buoyed U.S. economic growth in the
third quarter. Gross domestic product grew at a
higher-than-expected annual pace of 3.5 percent. 
    * Bullion was also hurt after the Federal Reserve said
earlier in the week that it would end its monthly bond purchases
and largely dismissed financial market volatility, a slowdown in
Europe and a weak inflation outlook as factors that might
undercut progress towards its unemployment and inflation goals.
    * The comments and the strong economic data dulled gold's
appeal as a hedge, as equities and dollar remained firm.
    * Gold is down about 1 percent in October - its second
monthly drop in a row, while silver has lost nearly 3 percent.
    * Reflecting bearish sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its
holdings fell 0.16 percent to 741.20 tonnes on Thursday, a
six-year low. 
    * Elsewhere, China is investigating a surge in precious
metals exports in September, China Business News reported on its
website on Thursday, in a sign of suspected irregularities in
trade numbers. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar held at four-week highs against a basket of
major currencies early on Friday. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany Retail sales Sep 
    0745 France Consumer spending Sep 
    0745 France Producer prices Sep 
    1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Sep 
    1230 U.S. Personal income Sep 
    1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Oct

    PRICES AT 0038 GMT  
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1200.12     1.48     0.12
 Spot silver         16.47     0.05      0.3
 Spot platinum      1240.7        3     0.24
 Spot palladium     780.85     6.35     0.82
 Comex gold           1200      1.4     0.12
 Comex silver       16.495    0.075     0.46
 Euro               1.2602                  
 DXY                86.195                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
