PRECIOUS-Gold languishes near $1,200; set for worst week in seven

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gold was struggling near $1,200 an ounce on Friday and looked likely to post its worst week in seven, while silver was stuck near its lowest in 4-1/2 years, as strong U.S. economic data and fears of an early rate hike curbed the metals' appeal. Gold was also headed for its second monthly decline and silver looked set for a fourth monthly drop in a row. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,200.12 an ounce by 0038 GMT. The metal fell 1 percent on Thursday, when it also touched its lowest since Oct. 6 at $1,195.70. * Silver was also steady after a near 4 percent drop in the previous session, when it fell to $16.30 - its lowest since early 2010. * Data on Thursday showed that a smaller trade deficit and surge in defense spending buoyed U.S. economic growth in the third quarter. Gross domestic product grew at a higher-than-expected annual pace of 3.5 percent. * Bullion was also hurt after the Federal Reserve said earlier in the week that it would end its monthly bond purchases and largely dismissed financial market volatility, a slowdown in Europe and a weak inflation outlook as factors that might undercut progress towards its unemployment and inflation goals. * The comments and the strong economic data dulled gold's appeal as a hedge, as equities and dollar remained firm. * Gold is down about 1 percent in October - its second monthly drop in a row, while silver has lost nearly 3 percent. * Reflecting bearish sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.16 percent to 741.20 tonnes on Thursday, a six-year low. * Elsewhere, China is investigating a surge in precious metals exports in September, China Business News reported on its website on Thursday, in a sign of suspected irregularities in trade numbers. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar held at four-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Retail sales Sep 0745 France Consumer spending Sep 0745 France Producer prices Sep 1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Sep 1230 U.S. Personal income Sep 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Oct PRICES AT 0038 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1200.12 1.48 0.12 Spot silver 16.47 0.05 0.3 Spot platinum 1240.7 3 0.24 Spot palladium 780.85 6.35 0.82 Comex gold 1200 1.4 0.12 Comex silver 16.495 0.075 0.46 Euro 1.2602 DXY 86.195 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)