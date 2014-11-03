PRECIOUS-Gold and silver extend losses, struggle near 4-yr lows

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Gold and silver extended sharp losses on Monday to trade near their lowest in four years, with a stronger U.S. dollar and possible technical selling likely to keep them under pressure. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had dropped 0.7 percent to $1,165.20 an ounce by 0038 GMT, stretching its decline into a fourth straight session. It fell to its lowest since July 2010 at $1,161.25 on Friday, before closing down 2 percent. * Silver was trading near 2010 lows of $15.76 an ounce reached in the previous session. * Precious metals took a beating on Friday after the Bank of Japan's surprise decision to boost its already huge bond-buying stimulus, in a stark admission that economic growth and inflation have not picked up as much as expected after a sales tax hike in April. * The move prompted the yen to fall to a seven-year low against the dollar. The dollar index, a measure of strength against a basket of major currencies, hit a four-year peak on Friday. * A stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, while also dimming the yellow metal's appeal as a hedge. * Gold fell through key support at $1,180 an ounce on Friday, sparking fears of a further sell-off. * Spot gold prices are on the verge of sinking below $1,000 per ounce into triple-digit territory for the first time in five years, technical analysts said. * The prospect of higher rates in the United States has also hurt gold recently along with strong economic data. Gold is a non-interest-bearing asset. * Outflows from SPDR Gold Trust - the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund - and weak Asian demand have added pressure to gold prices. Holdings of the fund are near a six-year low. * Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish long position in gold in the week up to Oct. 28, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. * The U.S. Mint sold 67,500 ounces of American Eagle gold coins in October, up 21.6 percent from the previous month. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar touched seven-year peaks versus the yen on Monday as markets basked in the afterglow of the BOJ's surprise stimulus push and looked forward to at least a hint of fresh action from European policy makers this week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Oct 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final Oct 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Oct 1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final Oct 1500 U.S. Construction spending Sep 1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Oct PRICES AT 0038 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1165.2 -8.72 -0.74 Spot silver 15.9 -0.24 -1.49 Spot platinum 1224.25 -4.25 -0.35 Spot palladium 790.75 2.55 0.32 Comex gold 1165.3 -6.3 -0.54 Comex silver 15.92 -0.186 -1.15 Euro 1.2501 DXY 87.087 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)