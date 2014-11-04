FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near 4-year low as dollar strength weighs
November 4, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near 4-year low as dollar strength weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Gold continued to suffer near a
four-year low on Tuesday as the strength in the dollar and the
U.S. economy dented the metal's appeal, while a lack of robust
physical buying also added pressure.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady $1,164.31 an ounce by 0036
GMT, holding near a 2010 low of $1,161.25 reached on Friday.
    * Silver recovered slightly from a four-year low of
$15.72 hit on Monday though it continued to stay under pressure.
    * The dollar hovered at four-year highs early on Tuesday as
investors sought the greenback against just about every other
major currency. 
    * The dollar's recent leg up comes after the Bank of Japan
expanded its stimulus program, weakening the yen. 
    * Data on Monday showed U.S. manufacturing activity
unexpectedly accelerated in October and automobile sales were
strong, easing concerns of a significant moderation in economic
growth in the fourth quarter. 
    * All these factors dulled the appeal of gold, often seen as
an alternative investment to riskier assets. 
    * Even with gold prices dropping to near 4-year lows, buyers
in the world's leading market China remain on the sidelines,
suggesting prices have further to fall. 
    * When gold prices are in a slump, Chinese buyers, eyeing a
bargain, traditionally move in and stop the rot. But that
doesn't seem to be happening this time around. 
    * The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR
Gold Shares, saw an outflow of over $1 billion of metal
last month as investors lightened holdings in anticipation of a
further price drop from current four-year lows. 
    * India's largest gold dealer Riddisiddhi Bullions Ltd had
its gold import license reinstated by court order on Monday
after it was briefly suspended on Friday, a company official
said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks dipped in early trade on Tuesday with
disappointing Chinese data and a Wall Street slip dampening the
mood, although Japan bucked the trend and rose sharply on
follow-through momentum generated the Bank of Japan's surprise
monetary easing last week. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1000 Euro zone Producer prices Sep 
    1330 U.S. International trade Sep 
    1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Oct 
    1500 U.S. Factory orders Sep 
    1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Nov

    PRICES AT 0036 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1164.31    -0.57    -0.05
 Spot silver         16.09    -0.02    -0.12
 Spot platinum     1219.74   -13.76    -1.12
 Spot palladium     795.98    -3.02    -0.38
 Comex gold         1164.1     -5.7    -0.49
 Comex silver       16.085   -0.116    -0.72
 Euro               1.2499                  
 DXY                87.246                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
