PRECIOUS-Gold steadies but holds within striking distance of 4-yr low
#Gold Market Report
November 5, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies but holds within striking distance of 4-yr low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Gold clung to small overnight
gains on Wednesday, but struggled to push away from a four-year
low due to the strong dollar and outflows from the top gold
exchange-traded fund.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was firm at $1,167.39 an ounce by 0042
GMT, after snapping a four-day decline on Tuesday with a
0.3-percent rise. The metal on Friday fell to its lowest since
2010 at $1,161.25.
    * The dollar nursed modest losses early on Wednesday as
investors decided to take some profits on a four-session rally
that swept the greenback to multi-year highs against the yen and
euro. 
    * The dollar has been an investor favourite recently,
hitting a four-year high against a basket of major currencies
earlier this week.
    * A stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for holders
of other currencies. It also dulls gold's appeal as a hedge.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.32 percent to
738.82 tonnes on Tuesday - its lowest since September 2008.
 
    * The fund tends to influence investor sentiment due to the
size of its holdings.
    * A sharp break in gold prices to their lowest levels in
more than four years has unleashed a surge in demand for coins,
with buyers in Germany queuing out the door and some U.S.
investors returning to the market for the first time in years.
 
    * But demand in top buyer China has been subdued, with
consumers not showing too much enthusiasm for the price drop in
expectation that the metal will fall further.   
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares got off to a lacklustre start on Wednesday
after a plunge in oil prices dragged down U.S. shares, while the
dollar took a breather after this week's rally. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC services PMI Oct 
    0850 France Markit services PMI Oct 
    0855 Germany Markit services PMI Oct 
    0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Oct 
    1000 Euro zone Retail sales Sep 
    1315 U.S. ADP national employment Oct 
    1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Oct

    PRICES AT 0042 GMT    
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1167.39    -0.51    -0.04
 Spot silver          15.96    -0.03    -0.19
 Spot platinum       1216.8      0.6     0.05
 Spot palladium      780.47    -2.53    -0.32
 Comex gold          1167.1     -0.6    -0.05
 Comex silver        15.975    0.022     0.14
 Euro                1.2548                  
 DXY                 87.039                  
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
