FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold poised for third weekly drop; US jobs data in focus
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
November 7, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold poised for third weekly drop; US jobs data in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold held close to a 4-1/2 year
low and looked set to post its third straight weekly drop on
Friday, as the U.S. dollar rallied on expectations the Federal
Reserve could raise rates sooner rather than later.
    A robust U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the day could
provide more evidence of a strengthening economy, influencing
the Fed and possibly hurting gold, a non-interest-bearing asset.
                
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,140.60 an ounce
by 0040 GMT, close to the $1,137.40 level reached earlier this
week that was its lowest since April 2010. The metal has fallen
nearly 3 percent this week.
    * The sell-off in gold began last Friday, when the metal
broke through $1,180 - the low it touched during last year's
28-percent plunge. Since then, strength in the dollar and breaks
below key technical levels have dragged on gold.
    * The U.S. jobs report later today is seen as a key trigger
for the dollar and gold, which could potentially send bullion
hurtling towards $1,000.
    * The dollar, trading close to a four-year high against a
basket of major currencies, is on track to post its third
straight weekly gain. A steadily recovering U.S. economy has
boosted the greenback, along with weakness in the euro and the
yen. 
    * Other than the dollar strength, analysts were concerned
about the lack of robust demand in China. The top consumer of
the metal typically buys a lot of jewellery, bars and coins
whenever prices fall, providing a floor to down markets, but
that hasn't happened this time around. 
    * In a reflection of market sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust
, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
said its holdings fell 0.41 percent to 732.83 tonnes on Thursday
- a new six-year low.   
    * Among other precious metals, silver was stuck near
a Feb. 2010 low of $15.13 and was eyeing a fourth weekly decline
in a row.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro languished near two-year lows against the dollar
on Friday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
renewed his pledge to take necessary steps to stimulate a
sluggish euro zone economy. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1330 U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls Oct 
    1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Oct 
    1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly

    PRICES AT 0040 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1140.6     -0.3    -0.03
 Spot silver         15.32    -0.05    -0.33
 Spot platinum     1194.85     7.55     0.64
 Spot palladium      750.1      3.1     0.41
 Comex gold         1140.1     -2.5    -0.22
 Comex silver       15.345   -0.068    -0.44
 Euro               1.2381                  
 DXY                88.054                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.