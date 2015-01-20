FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold firm near 4-month high on safe-haven demand
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
January 20, 2015 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firm near 4-month high on safe-haven demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Gold held firm just below a
four-month high on Tuesday, underpinned by safe-haven bids on
market volatility stoked by uncertainty over Europe's economy.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,275.46 an ounce at 0036
GMT, not far from a September peak of $1,281.50 reached on
Friday. The metal eased 0.2 percent on Monday, after gaining
nearly 5 percent last week.
    * A broad market rout after Switzerland unexpectedly
abandoned a cap on the franc last week triggered demand for
gold, seen as an alternative to risky assets.
    * Traders were also anxiously awaiting the European Central
Bank policy meeting this Thursday, which could see the unveiling
of a bond-buying stimulus package. 
    * The Sunday election in Greece, where the anti-bailout
party Syriza maintains a lead in the polls, also added to
nervousness in the market.
    * On Tuesday, China is likely to post its weakest growth
since the global financial crisis in the fourth quarter as its
property market cooled, reinforcing expectations the government
will have to roll out more stimulus measures to avoid a sharper
slowdown. 
    * The uncertainties have seen investors piling on to gold.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust, climbed 13.7 tonnes to 730.89
tonnes on Friday, its biggest one-day inflow in nearly 3-1/2
years. 
    * The Bundesbank said on Monday it repatriated 120 tonnes of
gold to Frankfurt from storage locations abroad last year, as
part of a plan to store half of Germany's gold reserves in its
own vaults from 2020. 
    * Striking South African miners at Northam Platinum 
were holding a meeting on Monday after the latest round of talks
between labour and the company to decide whether to continue
with a near week-long wildcat stoppage, a union spokesman said.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets were on edge on Tuesday ahead of the Chinese
data. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0200 China GDP Q4 
    0200 China Industrial output Dec 
    0200 China Retail sales Dec 
    0200 China Urban investment Dec 
    0700 Germany Producer prices Dec 
    1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jan 
    1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Jan

    PRICES AT 0036 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1275.46    -1.24     -0.1
 Spot silver         17.65        0        0
 Spot platinum      1260.4      2.6     0.21
 Spot palladium      762.6      8.7     1.15
 Comex gold         1276.1     -0.8    -0.06
 Comex silver        17.71    -0.04    -0.23
 Euro               1.1592                  
 DXY                92.679                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.