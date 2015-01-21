PRECIOUS-Gold near 5-month high on economy, stimulus worries

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Gold clung to sharp overnight gains on Wednesday, trading close to a five-month high as worries over the global economy and uncertainty over European Central Bank stimulus measures pushed investors towards the safe-haven metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,291.30 an ounce by 0017 GMT, but held near a five-month high of $1,296.85 reached in the previous session. * Technical buying was also behind gold's 1-percent jump on Tuesday. * Financial markets have been nervous about Thursday's ECB meeting, at which the bank is widely expected to unveil a quantitative easing programme, and a Greek election on Sunday, which polls suggest anti-bailout party Syriza will win. * Adding to worries, the IMF on Tuesday cut its forecast for global growth in 2015 to 3.5 percent from 3.8 percent, and called on governments and central banks to pursue accommodative monetary policies and reforms. * Gold gained despite stronger equities and the dollar, and a weaker yen, another safe-haven asset. * Improving investor confidence was seen in the holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fun. The fund saw holdings jump 1.55 percent to 742.24 tonnes on Tuesday. * For Wednesday's trading cues, investors will be watching news from Japan, where the central bank is set to make a statement after a two-day rate review. The Bank of Japan is under growing pressure to increase its already massive stimulus programme as slumping oil prices drag inflation away from its 2-percent target. * In other industry news, Zimbabwe's gold mining firms are making losses due to weak bullion prices and could collapse unless the government reduces royalties for producers, the Chamber of Mines said. * Striking South African miners at Northam Platinum's biggest mine agreed to return to work, ending a week-long work stoppage, the National Union of Mineworkers said on Tuesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Equities rose worldwide on Tuesday, with Wall Street reversing early losses and the dollar rising 1 percent against the Japanese yen, as diminishing global growth prospects bolstered hopes for central bank stimulus. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1330 US Building permits Dec 1330 US Housing starts Dec 1930 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen participates in open session of the Financial Stability Oversight Council meeting PRICES AT 0017 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1291.3 -2.26 -0.17 Spot silver 17.89 -0.04 -0.22 Spot platinum 1271 -3.4 -0.27 Spot palladium 774 2.3 0.3 Comex gold 1291.7 -2.5 -0.19 Comex silver 17.935 -0.021 -0.12 Euro 1.1543 DXY 93.074 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)