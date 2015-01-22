PRECIOUS-Gold slips from $1,300 on profit-taking ahead of ECB

SINGAPORE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Thursday, moving further away from a five-month high above $1,300 an ounce reached in the previous session, hurt by profit-taking ahead of a key European Central Bank meeting. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,291 an ounce by 0027 GMT. The metal reached $1,305, its highest since August, on Wednesday. * After a quick climb of about 9 percent this month, traders are adjusting positions ahead of the ECB policy meet. * The metal has rallied on safe-haven bids from political and economic uncertainties in Europe, along with concerns over the health of the global economy. * The ECB is poised to announce a plan on Thursday to buy government bonds, resorting to its last big policy tool for breathing life into the flagging euro zone economy and fending off deflation. * The stimulus measures should increase demand for bullion, but investors are cautious about the impact of such a move on the euro and the dollar. * The worries were reflected in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, which saw outflows of 0.24 percent to 740.45 tonnes on Wednesday. * In other industry news, Indian gold importers are offering a discount of up to $16 an ounce versus London prices, the widest in 17 months, as jewellers curtail purchases ahead of a possible cut in the import duty. * The New Year's rally in gold stocks offers a respite for the beaten-down sector, but it masks deep-seated problems of bloated debt, weak growth prospects and overvalued assets that will emerge when miners post year-end results in coming weeks. * Chile's environmental regulator is re-evaluating penalties on Barrick Gold Corp's Pascua-Lama project, a process that could include cancelling the embattled mine's permit, the head of the government body told a local daily newspaper. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar slipped against the euro on Wednesday after some traders cut back on risk by reversing long-standing bets against the euro. * The Canadian dollar languished at its lowest in nearly six years early on Thursday, having suffered a massive drop after the Bank of Canada stunned markets by cutting interest rates. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Italy Industrial orders Nov 1330 European Central Bank announces outcome of policy meeting 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Nov 1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Jan 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Jan PRICES AT 0027 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1291 -2.06 -0.16 Spot silver 18.06 -0.05 -0.28 Spot platinum 1272.4 3.9 0.31 Spot palladium 764.98 0.98 0.13 Comex gold 1291.2 -2.5 -0.19 Comex silver 18.12 -0.073 -0.4 Euro 1.1598 DXY 92.869 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)