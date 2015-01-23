FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,300 after ECB boost, eyes 3rd weekly gain
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
January 23, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,300 after ECB boost, eyes 3rd weekly gain

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Gold steadied above $1,300 a
tonne on Friday, near its strongest level in five months after
the European Central Bank launched a multi-billion bond-buying
programme to invigorate the euro zone economy.
    The precious metal, a hedge against inflation, jumped on
Thursday after the ECB said it would purchase sovereign debt
from this March until the end of September 2016. 
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,300.70 an ounce
by 0035 GMT. The precious metal peaked at $1,306.20 on Thursday,
its highest since Aug. 15, and was headed for a third straight
weekly gain.
    * U.S. gold was also steady at $1,300.60 an ounce.
    * Together with existing schemes to buy private debt and
funnel hundreds of billions of euros in cheap loans to banks,
the ECB's new quantitative easing programme will release 60
billion euros ($68 billion) a month into the economy, ECB
President Mario Draghi said.
    * By September next year, more than 1 trillion euros will
have been created under quantitative easing, the ECB's last
remaining major policy option for reviving economic growth and
warding off deflation. 
    * Euro-priced gold was trading at 1,145.06 euros
an ounce, after rising as high as 1,150.47 euros overnight, its
highest since April 2013.
    * Federal Reserve policymakers, already struggling to assure
investors that they remain on track for a mid-year interest rate
rise, will find the task has just become harder with their peers
in Europe and elsewhere headed in the opposite direction.
 
    * Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper voiced complete
confidence in the Bank of Canada after it stunned markets by
cutting interest rates amid a plunge in oil prices.
 
    * Russia's gold reserves rose to 38.8 million troy ounces as
of Jan. 1 from 38.2 million troy ounces a month earlier, the
central bank said.     
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro was at 11-year lows after suffering a massive
decline following the ECB's stimulus programme. 
    * U.S. crude rose by more than a dollar after Saudi Arabia
announced that King Abdullah had died and his successor, Salman,
moved quickly to name his own heir to rule the world's biggest
oil exporter. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0145    China         HSBC manufacturing PMI flash       Jan
    0800    France        Markit manufacturing PMI flash     Jan
    0830    Germany       Markit manufacturing PMI flash     Jan
    0900    Euro zone     Markit manufacturing PMI flash     Jan
    1330    U.S.          National activity index            Dec
    1445    U.S.          Markit manufacturing PMI flash     Jan
    1500    U.S.          Existing home sales                Dec
    1500    U.S.          Leading index                      Dec
        
  Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1300.70   -0.28   -0.02      9.90
  Spot Silver        18.29    0.00   +0.00     16.79
  Spot Platinum    1279.40    1.60   +0.13      6.63
  Spot Palladium    771.22   -0.68   -0.09     -2.71
  COMEX GOLD FEB5  1300.60   -0.10   -0.01      9.84         2735
  COMEX SILVER MAR5  18.34   -0.02   -0.11     17.57          721
  Euro/Dollar       1.1356
  Dollar/Yen        118.49
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.