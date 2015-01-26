FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rises towards $1,300 as Greek vote sparks safe-haven demand
January 26, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises towards $1,300 as Greek vote sparks safe-haven demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gold climbed towards a
five-month high on Monday as an electoral win by Greece's
anti-austerity party sparked fears of renewed instability in
Europe, triggering safe-haven demand for bullion. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold ticked up 0.1 percent to $1,295.41 an
ounce by 0030 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.2
percent.
    * Spot gold had hit a five-month high of $1,306.20 last
week.
    * Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras was set to become
prime minister of the first euro zone government openly opposed
to bailout conditions imposed by European Union and
International Monetary Fund during the economic crisis.
    * Tsipras promised that five years of austerity,
"humiliation and suffering" imposed by international creditors
were over after his Syriza party swept to victory in a snap
election on Sunday.
    * European leaders have said Greece must respect the terms
of its 240 billion euro bailout deal, but Tsipras campaigned on
a promise to renegotiate the country's huge debt, raising the
possibility of a major conflict with euro zone partners.
    * The euro hit a fresh 11-year low on Monday following the
election results, while U.S. stock futures also fell on
heightened uncertainty. 
    * Gold has had a good start to the year, gaining about 9
percent so far this month, largely due to safe-haven demand from
falling oil prices and European uncertainties.
    * Sentiment has been improving as seen in investor
positioning. Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish
bet in gold contracts during the week to Jan. 20, U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.16 percent to
741.65 tonnes on Friday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro skidded to near an 11-year low and U.S. stock
futures fell on Monday as Greece's Syriza party promised to roll
back austerity measures after sweeping to victory in a snap
election, putting Athens on a collision course with
international lenders. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Germany Ifo business climate Jan 
    1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Jan

    PRICES AT 0030 GMT
 Metal             Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1295.41     1.26      0.1
 Spot silver         18.34     0.09     0.49
 Spot platinum     1268.99     7.39     0.59
 Spot palladium     773.47     2.49     0.32
 Comex gold         1295.6        3     0.23
 Comex silver       18.375    0.075     0.41
 Euro                1.118                  
 DXY                95.128                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
