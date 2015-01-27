FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses to 3rd day on stronger equities
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
January 27, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses to 3rd day on stronger equities

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects lead paragraph to show price came off five month high
not five year high)
    * Gold dips as equities, dollar edge higher
    * Russia, Netherlands increase gold reserves
    * Fed's two-day policy meet to begin Tuesday

    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Gold fell for a third straight
session on Tuesday, with profit taking driving it further off
five month highs as its safe haven appeal diminished with equity
markets strengthening and the U.S. dollar at an 11-year peak
against a basket of major currencies.
    Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,278.41 an ounce by
0344 GMT. The metal fell 1.6 percent in the previous two
sessions, after hitting a five-month high of $1,306.20 on
Thursday.
    Edward Meir, an analyst with INTL FCStone, said bullion was
in danger of losing the "tailwind" evident earlier this month.
    Sharp declines in oil prices and jitters in global equity
markets had helped gold gain about 9 percent so far in January.
    Bullion had also risen as investors sought safe havens due
to the European Central Bank embarking on a quantitative easing
campaign, printing money, and fears that the new Greek
government's opposition to bail out terms forced on Greece
during the economic crisis could lead to more uncertainty in the
euro zone.
    But investors began unwinding long positions and stop-loss
sell orders were triggered once they saw European equity markets
were weathering the Greek election result without much
disruption. 
    News on central bank gold purchases and inflows into the
world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund failed to lend
support to the metal on Tuesday. 
    Russia raised its gold reserves for a ninth straight month
in December as the country continued to add to the fifth-biggest
gold holdings in the world, data from the International Monetary
Fund showed on Tuesday. Netherlands and Kazakhstan also added to
reserves. 
    SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold ETF, said its holdings
rose 0.24 percent to 743.44 tonnes on Monday. 
    Investors were now eyeing the Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting that kicks off on Tuesday for clues about U.S. 
monetary policy and the timing of any rate increase.
    
    PRICES AT 0344 GMT    
 Metal           Last      Change  Pct chg
                                   
 Spot gold        1278.41   -2.45    -0.19
 Spot silver        17.86   -0.01    -0.06
 Spot platinum     1252.5       5      0.4
 Spot palladium     776.5    -3.5    -0.45
 Comex gold        1278.8    -0.6    -0.05
 Comex silver        17.9  -0.083    -0.46
 Euro              1.1239                 
 DXY               94.921                 
                                   
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.