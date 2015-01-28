PRECIOUS-Gold holds ground; focus on timing of Fed rate move

* Fed may keep status quo, gold seen at $1,270-$1,290-Phillip

* Coming up: FOMC releases policy statement; 1900 GMT (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Gold hovered in a tight range near $1,290 an ounce on Wednesday as the focus turned to whether a weaker global economy might push back the timing of an interest rate rise expected this year from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to release a statement at the end of a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday and a dovish bias could support gold, a non-interest-bearing asset.

“Our view is that the central bank will likely pay greater attention to the slowing global macro picture and reinforce its ‘go-slow’ approach on interest rates,” INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note to clients.

Spot gold was off 0.3 percent at $1,288.90 an ounce by 0717 GMT, after trading between $1,286.95 and $1,293.80. Bullion hit a five-month high of $1,306.20 last week.

The metal is consolidating around $1,290 ahead of the Fed’s statement, which may not offer any surprise, said Howie Lee, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures.

“I think it’ll be mostly a non-event. The Fed will probably stick to the status quo and if that proves to be true, then gold should continue to hover between $1,270 and $1,290 in the near term,” Lee said.

Lee expects the Fed to remain on course to raise U.S. interest rates by June, given how the world’s top economy has recovered, a trend set to continue this year.

U.S. gold for February delivery slipped 0.3 percent to $1,288.20 an ounce.

With the U.S. bracing for its first rate hike in nearly a decade, gold prices are forecast to fall for a third year in a row in 2015, a Reuters poll showed. But analysts say the market should find a floor, paving the way for a recovery next year.

In the near term, gold is unlikely to fall below $1,250 because of buying interest from the Chinese ahead of the Lunar New Year next month, Lee said.

Gold imports from Hong Kong by top consumer China fell nearly a third in 2014, although the purchases were still the second highest on record at just over 813 tonnes.

Precious metals prices 0717 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1288.90 -3.18 -0.25 8.90 Spot Silver 17.98 -0.04 -0.22 14.81 Spot Platinum 1259.85 1.10 +0.09 5.00 Spot Palladium 778.50 0.50 +0.06 -1.79 COMEX GOLD FEB5 1288.20 -3.50 -0.27 8.79 COMEX SILVER MAR5 18.01 -0.07 -0.41 15.46 Euro/Dollar 1.1365 Dollar/Yen 118.05 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Alan Raybould)