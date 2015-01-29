FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after fall as Fed keeps patient stance on rates
#Gold Market Report
January 29, 2015 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after fall as Fed keeps patient stance on rates

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gold steadied above $1,280 an
ounce on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated it
would be patient in deciding when to raise interest rates,
keeping bullion trading in recent ranges.
                
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,284.91 an ounce by
0034 GMT, not far below a five-month top of $1,306.20 reached
last week.    
    * U.S. gold for February delivery was also little
changed at $$1,284.70 an ounce.
    * In Wednesday's policy statement, the Federal Open Market
Committee said that it would take "financial and international
developments" into account when determining when to raise rates,
adding a reference to global markets for the first time since
January 2013.
    * The Fed said the U.S. economy was expanding "at a solid
pace" with strong job gains, putting the central bank on track
with its rate hike plans this year although it repeated it would
be "patient" in deciding when to raise benchmark borrowing costs
from zero. 
    * Some analysts viewed that as a dovish bias in the Fed,
which could support gold, a non-interest-bearing asset.   
    * China plans to cut its growth target to around 7 percent
in 2015, its lowest goal in 11 years, as policymakers try to
manage slowing growth, job creation and pursuing reforms
intended to make the economy more driven by market forces.
 
    * Leftist Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras threw down an
open challenge to international creditors by halting
privatisation plans agreed under the country's bailout deal,
prompting a third day of heavy losses on financial markets.
 
    * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, rose 1.3 percent on
Tuesday from Monday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar was firmer against a basket of currencies
 and not far from an 11-year peak reached last week as
dollar bulls focused on the positive in the Fed's statement.
 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0855  Germany          Unemployment rate               Jan
    0900  Euro zone        Money supply                    Dec
    1000  Euro zone        Economic sentiment              Jan  
     
    1000  Euro zone        Consumer confidence             Jan
    1300  Germany          Consumer prices                 Jan  
     
    1330  U.S.             Weekly jobless claims      
    1500  U.S.             Pending home sales              Dec
    
    
  Precious metals prices 0034 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
  Spot Gold        1284.91    0.56   +0.04      8.56
  Spot Silver        17.97    0.02   +0.11     14.75
  Spot Platinum    1251.99   -1.01   -0.08      4.34
  Spot Palladium    792.75    0.75   +0.09      0.01
  COMEX GOLD FEB5  1284.70   -1.20   -0.09      8.50          
  COMEX SILVER MAR5  18.01   -0.08   -0.46     15.42          
  Euro/Dollar       1.1289
  Dollar/Yen        117.73
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
