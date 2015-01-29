PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after fall as Fed keeps patient stance on rates

SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gold steadied above $1,280 an ounce on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated it would be patient in deciding when to raise interest rates, keeping bullion trading in recent ranges. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,284.91 an ounce by 0034 GMT, not far below a five-month top of $1,306.20 reached last week. * U.S. gold for February delivery was also little changed at $$1,284.70 an ounce. * In Wednesday's policy statement, the Federal Open Market Committee said that it would take "financial and international developments" into account when determining when to raise rates, adding a reference to global markets for the first time since January 2013. * The Fed said the U.S. economy was expanding "at a solid pace" with strong job gains, putting the central bank on track with its rate hike plans this year although it repeated it would be "patient" in deciding when to raise benchmark borrowing costs from zero. * Some analysts viewed that as a dovish bias in the Fed, which could support gold, a non-interest-bearing asset. * China plans to cut its growth target to around 7 percent in 2015, its lowest goal in 11 years, as policymakers try to manage slowing growth, job creation and pursuing reforms intended to make the economy more driven by market forces. * Leftist Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras threw down an open challenge to international creditors by halting privatisation plans agreed under the country's bailout deal, prompting a third day of heavy losses on financial markets. * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, rose 1.3 percent on Tuesday from Monday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar was firmer against a basket of currencies and not far from an 11-year peak reached last week as dollar bulls focused on the positive in the Fed's statement. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0855 Germany Unemployment rate Jan 0900 Euro zone Money supply Dec 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment Jan 1000 Euro zone Consumer confidence Jan 1300 Germany Consumer prices Jan 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Pending home sales Dec Precious metals prices 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1284.91 0.56 +0.04 8.56 Spot Silver 17.97 0.02 +0.11 14.75 Spot Platinum 1251.99 -1.01 -0.08 4.34 Spot Palladium 792.75 0.75 +0.09 0.01 COMEX GOLD FEB5 1284.70 -1.20 -0.09 8.50 COMEX SILVER MAR5 18.01 -0.08 -0.46 15.42 Euro/Dollar 1.1289 Dollar/Yen 117.73 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)