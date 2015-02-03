FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Gold Market Report
February 3, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as equities firm on Greek debt hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower in early Asian
trade on Tuesday, outshone by equities that got a boost from
expectations that Greece is nearing a debt deal with
international creditors.
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,273.30 an
ounce by 0033 GMT, adding to a modest loss on Monday.    
    * U.S. gold for April delivery eased 0.2 percent to
$1,274.20 an ounce.
    * Greece's new government has proposed ending a standoff
with its international creditors by swapping its outstanding
debt for new growth-linked bonds, Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis was quoted by the Financial Times as saying on
Monday. 
    * U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest decline since
late 2009 in December with households saving the extra cash from
cheaper gasoline, while factory activity cooled in January.
Those numbers released on Monday followed data last week that
showed a slowdown in economic expansion to 2.6 percent in the
fourth quarter from 5 percent in July-September. 
    * Elsewhere, European and Chinese factories slashed prices
in January as production flatlined, heightening global deflation
risks that point to another wave of central bank stimulus in the
coming year. 
    * President Barack Obama on Monday proposed a $3.99 trillion
budget that drew scorn from Republicans and set up battles over
tax reform, infrastructure spending, and the quest to prove
which party best represents the middle class. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose to 24.65 million
ounces on Monday, the highest since October.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
       
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks gained as hopes for an agreement on Greece's
debt situation lifted risk appetite, while a sharp rebound in
oil prices boosted commodity currencies such as the Canadian
dollar and Norwegian crown. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1000  Euro zone         Producer prices                 Dec
    1445  U.S.              ISM-New York index              Jan
    1500  U.S.              Factory orders                  Dec
    1500  U.S.              IBD economic optimism           Feb 
  
       
  Precious metals prices 0033 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
  Spot Gold        1273.30   -1.39   -0.11      7.58
  Spot Silver        17.20    0.00   +0.00      9.83
  Spot Platinum    1227.00    4.00   +0.33      2.26
  Spot Palladium    787.15    3.56   +0.45     -0.70
  COMEX GOLD APR5  1274.20   -2.70   -0.21      7.61         
  COMEX SILVER MAR5  17.22   -0.04   -0.21     10.36          
  Euro/Dollar       1.1340
  Dollar/Yen        117.43
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)

