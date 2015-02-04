FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold struggles as Greek plan boosts equities
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
February 4, 2015 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles as Greek plan boosts equities

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Gold was steady but failed to
rebound on Wednesday after falling more than 1 percent in the
previous session as Greece's plan to end a standoff with
creditors lifted the appetite for risky assets such as equities.
     
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,260.86 an ounce
by 0018 GMT, after falling 1.2 percent on Tuesday. That marked
gold's fourth drop in five sessions.
    * U.S. gold for April delivery was also nearly flat
at $1,261.50 an ounce.
    * Greece's new government dropped calls for a write-off of
its foreign debt and proposed ending a standoff with its
official creditors by swapping the debt for growth-linked bonds.
 
    * New orders for U.S. factory goods fell for a fifth
straight month in December, but a smaller-than-previously
reported drop in business spending plans supported views of a
rebound in the months ahead. 
    * The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR
Gold Trust, said its holdings slipped to 24.59 million
ounces on Tuesday from 24.65 million ounces the day before,
which was the highest level since October.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks rose on the back of Greece's debt plan while
the U.S. dollar nursed big losses as a revival in risk appetite
swept through crowded trading positions. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0145   China         HSBC services PMI                Jan
    0850   France        Markit services PMI              Jan
    0855   Germany       Markit services PMI              Jan
    0900   Euro zone     Markit services PMI              Jan
    1000   Euro zone     Retail sales                     Dec
    1315   U.S.          ADP national employment          Jan
    1445   U.S.          Markit services PMI              Jan
    1500   U.S.          ISM non-manufacturing PMI        Jan
        
  Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
  Spot Gold        1260.86    1.15   +0.09      6.53
  Spot Silver        17.24   -0.04   -0.23     10.09
  Spot Platinum    1230.98    0.98   +0.08      2.59
  Spot Palladium    783.98    1.98   +0.25     -1.10
  COMEX GOLD APR5  1261.50    1.20   +0.10      6.54         
  COMEX SILVER MAR5  17.29   -0.04   -0.21     10.81          
  Euro/Dollar       1.1464
  Dollar/Yen        117.57
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
   

 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.