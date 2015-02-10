FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold clings to gains as Greece fears hit equities
#Gold Market Report
February 10, 2015 / 12:31 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold clings to gains as Greece fears hit equities

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Gold clung to small overnight
gains on Tuesday as worries over Greece's future in the euro
zone and a decline in global equities supported the safe-haven
metal. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,238.59 an ounce
by 0022 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent on Monday. The metal
isn't too far from a three-week low of $1,228.25 hit last week. 
    * Bullion got a boost on Monday as stock indexes worldwide
slipped on fears over Greece and concerns over conflict in
Ukraine. 
    * Wall Street and European shares slumped a day after Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ruled out extending the country's
bailout and said he would reverse some of the reforms imposed by
its lenders, raising fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone.
 
    * Markets were also eyeing developments in Ukraine. U.S.
President Barack Obama signalled on Monday he will wait for the
results of high-stakes talks on Ukraine before deciding whether
to arm the Kiev government. 
    * Investors tend to bid up gold during times of economic and
geopolitical uncertainties.
    * In other industry news, Standard Chartered has
been appointed the 14th market-making member of the London
Bullion Market Association, effective from Feb. 9, the LBMA said
on Monday. 
    * Canadian gold miner Tahoe Resources Inc  
said on Monday it has agreed to acquire smaller rival Rio Alto
Mining in a cash-and-share deal valued at C$1.4 billion
($1.12 billion), in a bid to expand its presence in Latin
America. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Commodity currencies held onto modest gains early on
Tuesday, having risen broadly on a further rebound in oil prices
and as the U.S. dollar faded somewhat after a payrolls-inspired
rally ran out of steam. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130 China Consumer prices Jan 
    0130 China Producer prices Jan 
    0745 France Industrial output Dec 
    1400 U.S. NFIB business optimism Jan 
    1500 U.S. JOLTS job openings Dec 
    1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Feb 
    1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Dec
    
    PRICES AT 0022 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold        1238.59   -0.34    -0.03
 Spot silver        16.98       0        0
 Spot platinum     1215.5     2.5     0.21
 Spot palladium    780.35     3.5     0.45
 Comex gold          1239    -2.5     -0.2
 Comex silver      16.995  -0.075    -0.44
 Euro              1.1332                 
 DXY               94.518                 
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
