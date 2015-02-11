FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold struggles as stronger dollar offsets Greece concerns
#Gold Market Report
February 11, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles as stronger dollar offsets Greece concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Gold struggled to recover from
overnight losses on Wednesday as a stronger dollar offset
safe-haven bids over uncertainties about Greece's future in the
euro zone. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,234.46 an ounce by 0034
GMT, following a 0.4 percent drop on Tuesday that sent it closer
to a three-week low of $1,228.25 reached last week. 
    * The dollar hovered at one-month highs versus the yen early
on Wednesday, bolstered by gains in Treasury yields, while
uncertainty over a new debt deal for Greece kept a cloud over
the euro. 
    * The dollar was trading just below a 11-year peak against a
basket of major currencies. 
    * A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies. 
    * Investors were also awaiting developments in Europe, where
the probability of Greece's exit from the euro zone has risen in
recent days as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has taken an
increasingly hard line over government debt. 
    * Euro zone finance ministers meet later on Wednesday and EU
leaders on Thursday, but officials are already downplaying the
chance of a breakthrough.
    * The uncertainty over Greece has helped gold in recent
sessions, but the stronger dollar has capped gains.
    * In other industry news, operations at Sibanye Gold's
 Beatrix mine resumed on Monday night after a turf war
between opposing unions forced the mine to close for two days,
the company said on Tuesday. 
    * U.S. platinum jewellery imports surged more than 60
percent in 2014 from a year ago, while imports of gold jewellery
rose 15 percent, according to Thomson Reuters GFMS calculations
released on Tuesday and based on United States Census data.
 
    * Lonmin, the world's third-largest platinum
producer, said on Tuesday that persistently weak prices meant it
will be cutting costs further and increasing productivity,
although job cuts remained a last resort. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets got off to a cautious start on Wednesday as
looming euro zone meetings over Greece overshadowed a firmer
finish on Wall Street. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0745 France Current account Dec 
    1900 U.S. Federal budget Jan

    PRICES AT 0034 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1234.46     0.66     0.05
 Spot silver         16.92     0.02     0.12
 Spot platinum      1205.9     0.65     0.05
 Spot palladium     770.45      1.6     0.21
 Comex gold         1234.6      2.4     0.19
 Comex silver        16.91    0.037     0.22
 Euro               1.1318                  
 DXY                94.719                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
