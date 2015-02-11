FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as investors eye Greek debt crisis
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
February 11, 2015 / 2:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as investors eye Greek debt crisis

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold gains after overnight losses
    * Dollar index steady, Asian equities subdued
    * Euro zone finance ministers meet on Greece later Wednesday

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Wednesday as
the dollar took a breather after recent sharp gains and as
caution prevailed in financial markets regarding Greece's future
in the euro zone.
    The uncertainty over Greece debt issues has somewhat helped
gold in recent days, but it is still down nearly 4 percent so
far this month as a strong dollar and expectations of an
interest rate hike in the United States have hurt the metal. 
    Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,237.70 an ounce by
0745 GMT, following a 0.4 percent drop on Tuesday that sent it
closer to a three-week low of $1,228.25 reached last week. 
    Economic and financial uncertainties tend to boost demand
for gold, seen as a safe-haven investment.
    "Without risk-related buying, gold may face further pressure
in the near-term," said HSBC analyst James Steel. "Gold may also
be weighed down by Fed policy, especially if the market comes to
believe that a rate hike is likely in June."
    "Gold may have to trade closer to $1,200 before emerging
market demand is stimulated sufficiently to halt the price
slide," he said. 
    All eyes are on Europe, where the probability of Greece's
exit from the euro zone has risen in recent days as Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras has taken an increasingly hard line over
government debt. 
    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told
Greece not to expect the euro zone to bow to Tsipras' demands in
a growing confrontation that has rattled financial markets and
prompted U.S. and Canadian pleas for calm and compromise.
    Euro zone finance ministers meet later on Wednesday and EU
leaders on Thursday, but officials are already downplaying the
chance of a breakthrough.
    Asian stock markets were subdued on Wednesday as the looming
euro zone meetings overshadowed a firmer finish on Wall Street.
 
    Traders were also eyeing comments from Federal Reserve
officials on the timing of any rate increase.
    The Fed should raise interest rates in June, a top Fed
official said on Tuesday, saying the U.S. economy is
strengthening and that inflation will move back to the central
bank's target. 
    Any hike by the Fed, which has kept rates near zero since
2008 to stimulate the U.S. economy, could further strengthen the
dollar and possibly hurt demand for bullion, a
non-interest-bearing asset.
    The dollar was steady on Wednesday against a basket of major
currencies but it wasn't too far from a 11-year peak hit late
last month. 
    A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies. 
    
    PRICES AT 0745 GMT
 Metal           Last      Change   Pct chg
                                    
 Spot gold         1237.7      3.9     0.32
 Spot silver        16.98     0.08     0.47
 Spot platinum    1208.24     2.99     0.25
 Spot palladium     768.4    -0.45    -0.06
 Comex gold        1237.6      5.4     0.44
 Comex silver          17    0.127     0.75
 Euro              1.1305                  
 DXY               94.832                  
                                    
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry and
Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.