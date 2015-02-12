PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up from 5-wk low as Greek debt drama unfolds

SINGAPORE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Thursday, after earlier dropping to a five-week low, as confusion over Greece's debt negotiations with its European lenders dominated markets, drumming up some safe-haven bids for the metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell to $1,216.45 an ounce, its lowest since Jan. 9, before recovering to trade up 0.2 percent at $1,220.60 by 0046 GMT. * The metal lost 1.2 percent on Wednesday as the dollar hit a three-week peak against a basket of major currencies on weakness in the euro and the yen. * Euro zone finance ministers were unable to agree with Greece a final statement or a way to continue talks until their next meeting on Monday, following hours of discussions in Brussels to extend an international bailout. * Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis played down a failure to reach a common position with the rest of the euro zone and said he believed a "healing deal" on Greece's finances could be reached on Monday. * The uncertainty knocked down Asian stocks and the euro on Thursday as markets feared that Greece could exit the euro zone if it fails to reach a deal. * Gold is seen as a safe-haven asset and tends to get a boost during times of economic and geopolitical uncertainty. * However, the strength in the dollar continued to keep a lid on gains. * The chief executive of South African-focused bullion producer Sibanye Gold sees a leaner, meaner gold sector on the country's horizon and he's not fussed if his company is the last one standing, provided the process is done right. * Two security guards at B2Gold Corp's Masbate gold mine in the Philippines have been shot dead, the small Canadian gold mining company said on Wednesday, eight months after a security guard was shot dead at the same mine. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The euro took a dip early in Asia on Thursday, buffeted by a barrage of conflicting headlines that left investors no clearer on whether Greece may yet secure a new debt agreement with its European lenders. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Industrial output Dec 1330 U.S. Retail sales Jan 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Business inventories Dec PRICES AT 0046 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1220.6 1.94 0.16 Spot silver 16.8 0.04 0.24 Spot platinum 1195.2 4.6 0.39 Spot palladium 769.3 3.9 0.51 Comex gold 1220.9 1.3 0.11 Comex silver 16.82 0.059 0.35 Euro 1.1309 DXY 94.907 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)