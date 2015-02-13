FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on weaker dollar, but set for third weekly dip
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
February 13, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on weaker dollar, but set for third weekly dip

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Gold held firm above a
five-week low on Friday on a weaker dollar and uncertainty over
Greece, but the safe-haven metal was headed for its third weekly
drop on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates.  
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had climbed 0.2 percent to $1,224.36 an
ounce by 0030 GMT. The metal hit a five-week low of $1,216.45 in
the previous session, before recovering to close up 0.3 percent.
    * Bullion has seen some upside in recent days as equity
markets have been hit by confusion over Greece's debt
negotiations with its European lenders and its future in the
euro zone. 
    * In the latest out of Europe, Greece agreed on Thursday to
talk to its creditors about the way out of its hated
international bailout in a political climbdown that could
prevent its new leftist-led government running out of money as
early as next month. 
    * Gold also got a boost on Thursday as the dollar dropped
after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data on retail sales
and jobless claims. 
    * But the outlook for the greenback remained upbeat as many
investors continued to price in an interest rate hike by the
Federal Reserve sometime this year.
    * Any hike by the Fed, which has kept rates near zero since
2008 to stimulate the U.S. economy, could hurt demand for
bullion, a non-interest-bearing asset.
    * Bearish sentiment towards gold was seen in investor
holdings. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.23 percent to
771.51 tonnes on Thursday. 
    * Gold is down 0.7 percent for the week.
    * In other industry news, physical gold sales in Europe
jumped in January as concerns over the euro zone's outlook drove
consumers to load up on bullion. 
    * Gold transferred between accounts held by bullion clearers
rose to an average volume of 20.3 million ounces a day last
month, up 4.4 percent from December's figure, the London Bullion
Market Association said on Thursday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Major U.S. and European equity indices rallied to
multi-year or record highs on Thursday after a ceasefire between
Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces, and surprisingly
aggressive stimulus by Sweden's central bank, cheered global
markets. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0630 France GDP Q4 
    0700 Germany GDP Q4 
    0700 Germany Wholesale price index Jan 
    0900 Italy GDP Q4 
    1000 Euro zone GDP Q4 
    1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Dec 
    1330 U.S. Import prices Jan 
    1330 U.S. Export prices Jan 
    1500 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Feb

    PRICES AT 0030 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1224.36    2.16      0.18
 Spot silver        16.89    0.07      0.42
 Spot platinum       1203    8.85      0.74
 Spot palladium    775.35    3.35      0.43
 Comex gold        1224.6     3.9      0.32
 Comex silver       16.88   0.086      0.51
 Euro              1.1402                  
 DXY               94.185                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.