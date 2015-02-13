PRECIOUS-Gold pares gains as dollar steadies, on track for weekly loss

* Global shares rise on robust German growth figures

* Dollar steadies on disappointing U.S. data

* Chinese buying stable ahead of holiday (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Gold pared gains after rising one percent on Friday, on track for a small weekly loss, as the dollar steadied following weaker than expected U.S. economic data.

Spot gold rose to a session high of $1,235.20 an ounce and by 3:03 p.m. EST (2003 GMT) was up 0.5 percent at $1,228.46 per ounce. It was on track to finish the week down 0.4 percent.

U.S. gold for April delivery edged up $6.40 to settle at $1,227.10 an ounce. The U.S. precious metals floor will shut on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, when the Globex metals will close early at 1 p.m..

“We are in a holding pattern between $1,150 and $1,300 because there isn’t enough clarity around when the Fed is going to be hiking interest rates and what is going to be happening with Greece,” ING Bank senior strategist Hamza Khan said.

A weaker dollar supports gold by making the dollar-denominated asset cheaper for holders of other currencies.

But outlook for the dollar remained upbeat despite the current pause in its long-term rally, as many investors continued to price in an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve some time this year.

Any hike by the Fed, which has kept rates near zero since 2008 to stimulate the U.S. economy, could hurt demand for bullion, a non-interest-bearing asset.

“Gold short-covering continues as the cease fire seems to hold in the Ukraine,” said George Gero, precious metals strategist for RBC Capital markets in New York, in a note.

“Short week next week and open interest (is) showing again too many bears so traders are re-purchasing previously sold positions.”

Stock markets worldwide rose on stronger-than-expected German economic growth data and optimism that Greece could reach a deal with its creditors, while oil prices gained on signs that excess supply may ebb.

Holding in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.23 percent to 771.51 tonnes on Thursday.

In the physical markets, Chinese buying remained stable ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday next week. Premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange traded unchanged on the day at $3-$4 an ounce on Friday.

Silver rose 2.8 percent to $17.28 an ounce. Platinum gained 0.7 percent at $1,202.45 an ounce, while palladium was up 2 percent at $787.47 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Marguerita Choy)