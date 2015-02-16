FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains on weak U.S. data, softer dollar
February 16, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains on weak U.S. data, softer dollar

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Gold held firm on Monday,
retaining gains from the previous session, as disappointing U.S.
economic data hurt the dollar and bolstered the safe-haven
appeal of the metal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,230.46 an
ounce by 0039 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous
session. 
    * The dollar slid on Friday as data showed U.S. consumer
sentiment unexpectedly fell in February from an 11-year high
amid worries over slowing economic growth. 
    * A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other
currencies, and also boosts bullion's appeal as a hedge.
    * However, the outlook for the dollar remained upbeat
despite the current pause in its long-term rally, as many
investors continued to price in an interest rate hike by the
Federal Reserve some time this year.
    * Any hike by the Fed, which has kept rates near zero since
2008 to stimulate the U.S. economy, could hurt demand for
bullion, a non-interest-bearing asset.
    * Gold logged its third straight weekly drop last week,
showing underlying bearishness in investor sentiment. 
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.42 percent to 768.26
tonnes on Friday. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers reduced their bullish
stances in gold and silver futures and options for the second
straight week during the week to Feb. 10, U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data showed on Friday. 
    * Traders will be eyeing a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers in Brussels later on Monday to shore up Greece's
dwindling finances and help keep it in the euro zone.
    * Greece said on Sunday it was confident of reaching
agreement in negotiations with its euro zone partners but
reiterated it would not accept harsh austerity strings in any
debt pact. 
    * Persistent uncertainty over the Greece crisis could
provide some safe-haven support for gold.     
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Sterling scaled a six-week peak early on Monday following
recent hawkish-sounding comments from the Bank of England, while
the other major currencies were subdued in a holiday-riddled
week. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    China Foreign direct investment Jan 
    1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Dec 
   
    PRICES AT 0039 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1230.46    1.26      0.1
 Spot silver         17.33    0.04     0.23
 Spot platinum     1211.24    7.26      0.6
 Spot palladium     789.22    1.02     0.13
 Comex gold         1230.7     3.6     0.29
 Comex silver       17.335   0.041     0.24
 Euro               1.1407                 
 DXY                94.049                 
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

