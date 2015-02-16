PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains on weak U.S. data, softer dollar

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Gold held firm on Monday, retaining gains from the previous session, as disappointing U.S. economic data hurt the dollar and bolstered the safe-haven appeal of the metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,230.46 an ounce by 0039 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous session. * The dollar slid on Friday as data showed U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in February from an 11-year high amid worries over slowing economic growth. * A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, and also boosts bullion's appeal as a hedge. * However, the outlook for the dollar remained upbeat despite the current pause in its long-term rally, as many investors continued to price in an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve some time this year. * Any hike by the Fed, which has kept rates near zero since 2008 to stimulate the U.S. economy, could hurt demand for bullion, a non-interest-bearing asset. * Gold logged its third straight weekly drop last week, showing underlying bearishness in investor sentiment. * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.42 percent to 768.26 tonnes on Friday. * Hedge funds and money managers reduced their bullish stances in gold and silver futures and options for the second straight week during the week to Feb. 10, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. * Traders will be eyeing a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels later on Monday to shore up Greece's dwindling finances and help keep it in the euro zone. * Greece said on Sunday it was confident of reaching agreement in negotiations with its euro zone partners but reiterated it would not accept harsh austerity strings in any debt pact. * Persistent uncertainty over the Greece crisis could provide some safe-haven support for gold. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Sterling scaled a six-week peak early on Monday following recent hawkish-sounding comments from the Bank of England, while the other major currencies were subdued in a holiday-riddled week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) China Foreign direct investment Jan 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Dec PRICES AT 0039 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1230.46 1.26 0.1 Spot silver 17.33 0.04 0.23 Spot platinum 1211.24 7.26 0.6 Spot palladium 789.22 1.02 0.13 Comex gold 1230.7 3.6 0.29 Comex silver 17.335 0.041 0.24 Euro 1.1407 DXY 94.049 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)