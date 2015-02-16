FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on softer dollar, Greek debt worries
February 16, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on softer dollar, Greek debt worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold gains for third straight session
    * Dollar takes hit from weak U.S. economic data
    * Euro zone ministers meet for Greece talks

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains to a third
session on Monday, bolstered by safe-haven bids amid a softer
dollar and jitters ahead of negotiations regarding Greece's
future in the euro zone.
    Spot gold edged up 0.5 percent to $1,235.50 an ounce
by 0746 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous session. 
    Traders were eyeing a meeting of euro zone finance ministers
in Brussels later on Monday to find common ground with Greece's
new government, elected on a pledge to scrap the austerity
strictures of Greece's international bailouts.
    If the meeting produces no results, there is a concern that
Greece will be headed for a credit crunch that would force it
out of the euro zone. 
    "Concerns about Greece's negotiations with its lenders
should continue to support a safe-haven bid for gold," said
Victor Thianpiriya, an analyst with ANZ.
    The metal also found support from a weaker dollar, which
slid as data on Friday showed U.S. consumer sentiment
unexpectedly fell in February from an 11-year high. 
    A soft dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other
currencies.
    However, sentiment towards gold remained bearish as the
outlook for the dollar remained upbeat, with many investors
continuing to price in an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal
Reserve some time this year. 
    Any hike by the Fed, which has kept rates near zero since
2008 to stimulate the U.S. economy, could hurt demand for
bullion, a non-interest-bearing asset.
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.42 percent to 768.26
tonnes on Friday, while speculators cut bullish stances in gold
futures and options for the second straight week during the week
to Feb. 10. 
    
    CHINESE BUYING
    Investors were also eyeing trade on the Shanghai Gold
Exchange to gauge buying interest in the second biggest gold
consumer before China goes on a week-long holiday for the Lunar
New Year from Wednesday. 
    Gold jewellery and bars are popular for holiday gift-giving,
and trading on the exchange is an indicator of demand levels. 
    Buying has been robust ahead of the holiday, though some
traders warned that sales were still lower compared to last
year. 
    "Physical demand out of China should keep the yellow metal
trading $1,220-$1,235 over the next two days before the Lunar
New Year break," said MKS Group, a trading firm. 
   
    PRICES AT 0746 GMT    
 Metal           Last     Change  Pct chg
                                  
 Spot gold        1235.5     6.3     0.51
 Spot silver       17.37    0.08     0.46
 Spot platinum   1215.75   11.77     0.98
 Spot palladium      792     3.8     0.48
 Comex gold       1235.5     8.4     0.68
 Comex silver     17.385   0.091     0.53
 Euro             1.1414                 
 DXY              93.986                 
                                  
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)

