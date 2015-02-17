FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold rally extends to 4th day as Greek talks break down
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
February 17, 2015 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rally extends to 4th day as Greek talks break down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains to a
fourth straight session on Tuesday, underpinned by safe-haven
bids after talks between Greece and its creditors broke down.  
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,232.50 an ounce by
0028 GMT. The metal has gained about 1 percent in the last three
sessions to Tuesday.
    * Talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers over
the country's debt crisis broke down on Monday when Athens
rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its
international bailout package as "unacceptable".
    * Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired
the meeting, said Greece had until Friday to request an
extension, otherwise the bailout would expire at the end of the
month. 
    * The unexpectedly rapid collapse raised doubts about
Greece's future in the euro zone after a new leftist-led
government vowed to scrap the 240 billion euro ($272.4 billion)
bailout, reverse austerity policies and end cooperation with
EU/IMF inspectors. 
    * Investors typically seek safety in bullion during economic
uncertainties, and when riskier assets such as equities take a
hit. 
    * U.S. stock futures and the euro tumbled in early Asian
trade on Tuesday after the Greek debt talks broke down.
 
    * Gains in gold were capped by a strong dollar, which makes
the greenback-denominated metal more expensive for holders of
other currencies. 
    * Bullion traders were also wary of liquidity this week.
U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for a public
holiday, while much of Asia will be closed later this week for
the Chinese New Year. 
    * Buying from China, the second biggest bullion consumer,
has been supportive of gold prices in the run up to the holiday,
when the yellow metal is bought widely for gift-giving. Support
from Chinese consumers post-holiday could weaken.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro fell broadly early on Tuesday after a sudden
collapse in talks to secure a new debt deal for Greece
disappointed investors who had hoped there would be an outcome
by now. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130 China House prices Jan 
    1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Feb 
    1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Feb 
    1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Feb
    
    PRICES AT 0028 GMT
 Metal           Last     Change  Pct chg
                                         
 Spot gold        1232.5     1.4     0.11
 Spot silver       17.27    0.07     0.41
 Spot platinum    1206.5     5.5     0.46
 Spot palladium   787.22    0.87     0.11
 Comex gold       1232.6     5.5     0.45
 Comex silver      17.29  -0.004    -0.02
 Euro             1.1334                 
 DXY              94.424                 
                                         
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.