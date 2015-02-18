FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold near 6-week low as equities recover, China on holiday
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
February 18, 2015 / 3:30 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 6-week low as equities recover, China on holiday

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold close to testing $1,200 an ounce level
    * China markets shut for Lunar New Year
    * Coming Up: Minutes of Fed policy meet; 1800 GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near a
six-week low on Wednesday as equities recovered on hopes Greece
would patch together a deal with its creditors, while the
absence of major buyer China also dragged on the metal. 
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,209.90 an ounce by
0734 GMT. It fell to $1,203.30 on Tuesday, its lowest since Jan.
6, before closing down 1.8 percent due to higher stocks and
technical selling. 
    The world's No. 2 gold consumer, China, will be closed for a
week from Wednesday for the Lunar New Year holiday, removing a
key support for gold prices.
    Chinese buying had been robust in the run up to the holiday,
when gold is bought for gift-giving. But sales are expected to
taper off during and after the holiday.
    "With the Shanghai Gold Exchange closed, gold may be
vulnerable to further selling pressures and is close to testing
the psychological $1,200 level," HSBC analyst James Steel said.
    "Gold prices appear to be weighed down by three factors in
the near term: the temporary withdrawal of China from the
market, the possibility of a Fed rate rise and technical
weakness," he said.
    Traders were awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's
latest policy meeting to be released later in the day for clues
on when the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates.
    Higher interest rates would boost the dollar and hurt
non-interest-bearing gold.
    The prospect of a Fed rate hike by mid-year helped to push
up the dollar index last month to its highest in 11 years, and
it has been consolidating since then. 
    Gold had seen some recent support from safe-haven bids
prompted by uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro zone.
But hopes that a compromise would eventually be reached between
Athens and international lenders this week deterred investors
from increasing their exposure to bullion.
    Greece intends to ask for an extension of its loan agreement
with the euro zone on Wednesday, a source in Brussels said,
distinguishing this from its full bailout programme.
    This comes despite a war of words between Greece and EU
paymaster Germany, with Athens' new leftist prime minister
rejecting what he called "blackmail" to extend an international
bailout and vowing to rush through laws to reverse labour
reforms.  

    PRICES AT 0734 GMT  
 Metal           Last     Change  Pct chg
                                  
 Spot gold        1209.9     0.9     0.07
 Spot silver       16.47   -0.02    -0.12
 Spot platinum   1172.24    0.99     0.08
 Spot palladium    778.6   -0.65    -0.08
 Comex gold       1209.7     1.1     0.09
 Comex silver     16.455   0.077     0.47
 Euro             1.1393                 
 DXY              94.183                 
                                  
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.