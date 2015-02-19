PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains on hopes Fed will delay interest rate hike

SINGAPORE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Gold clung to small overnight gains on Thursday as minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting showed U.S. central bank officials were cautious about raising interest rates too soon, hurting the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,212.81 an ounce by 0030 GMT. The metal closed up 0.3 percent on Wednesday, after dropping to a six-week low of $1,197.56 earlier in the session. * Fed policymakers expressed concern last month that raising rates too soon could pour cold water on the U.S. economic recovery, and fretted over the impact of dropping "patient" from the central bank's rate guidance. * The minutes from the Fed's Jan. 27-28 policy-setting meeting, released on Wednesday, show officials grappling to square solid U.S. economic growth with the weakness in international markets, as well as worrying about falling inflation expectations in the United States. * Global equity markets advanced on Wednesday while the dollar pulled back from earlier gains following the release of the Fed minutes. * Gold had come under pressure in recent months from expectations the Fed will raise interest rates as early as June, potentially lifting the dollar and hurting non-interest-yielding assets like bullion. * If interest rates are kept near record lows for longer, bullion's appeal could increase. * Traders were also keeping an eye on developments in Europe, where Greece is negotiating with its creditors to resolve a debt crisis. * Greece is expected to ask on Thursday for an extension to its "loan agreement" with the euro zone as it faces running out of cash within weeks, but it must overcome resistance from sceptical partners led by Germany. * With Greece's bailout programme due to expire in little more than a week, the government of leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urgently needs to secure a financial lifeline to keep the country afloat beyond late next month. * A failure to reach an agreement could see Greece exiting the euro zone, potentially triggering safe-haven bids for gold, although markets believe a last-minute agreement will be negotiated. * Liquidity could be thin in Asia as several countries are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar was nursing losses in Asia on Thursday while bonds held hefty gains as investors scaled back expectations on how fast, and how far, the Fed might raise interest rates in coming months and years. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Current account Dec 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Feb 1500 U.S. Leading index Jan 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Feb PRICES AT 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1212.81 0.2 0.02 Spot silver 16.54 0.06 0.36 Spot platinum 1172.74 2.76 0.24 Spot palladium 775.98 0 0 Comex gold 1212.7 12.5 1.04 Comex silver 16.52 0.255 1.57 Euro 1.1398 DXY 94.112 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)