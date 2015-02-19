FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold gains on hopes Fed will delay interest rate hike
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
February 19, 2015 / 2:56 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on hopes Fed will delay interest rate hike

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Fed minutes show officials cautious on rate hike
    * Dollar dips, increasing gold's hedge appeal
    * Several Asian markets closed for Chinese New Year

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains to a
second straight session on Thursday as minutes of the Federal
Reserve's meeting showed U.S. central bank officials were
cautious about raising interest rates too soon, hurting the
dollar. 
    Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,214.10 an ounce by
0716 GMT. The metal closed up 0.3 percent on Wednesday, after
dropping to a six-week low of $1,197.56 earlier in the session.
    Fed policymakers expressed concern last month that raising
rates too soon could pour cold water on the U.S. economic
recovery, and fretted over the impact of dropping "patient" from
the central bank's rate guidance. 
    The minutes from the Fed's Jan. 27-28 policy-setting
meeting, released on Wednesday, show officials grappling to
square solid U.S. economic growth with the weakness in
international markets, as well as worrying about falling
inflation expectations in the United States. 
    "Bullion's move up after the FOMC minutes may be attributed
to an easing of investors' rate hike concerns," said HSBC
analyst James Steel, referring to the Fed's Federal Open Market
Committee. 
    Gold had come under pressure in recent months from
expectations the Fed will raise interest rates as early as June,
potentially lifting the dollar and hurting non-interest-yielding
assets like bullion. 
    "While an eventual rate hike is bearish for gold, the
decision by the Fed to remain patient provided some relief to
the bullion market," said Steel.
    Global equity markets advanced while the dollar pulled back
following the release of the Fed minutes.
    Gold's failure to hold losses below $1,200 could mean some
consolidation was in the offing, said some chart analysts.
    Traders were also keeping an eye on developments in Europe,
where Greece is negotiating with its creditors to resolve a debt
crisis. 
    Greece is expected to ask on Thursday for an extension to
its "loan agreement" with the euro zone as it faces running out
of cash within weeks, but it must overcome resistance from
sceptical partners led by Germany. 
    With Greece's bailout programme due to expire in little more
than a week, the government of leftist Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras urgently needs to secure a financial lifeline to keep
the country afloat beyond late next month.
    A failure to reach an agreement could see Greece exiting the
euro zone, potentially triggering safe-haven bids for gold,
although markets believe a last-minute agreement will be
negotiated.
    Liquidity is likely to be thin in Asia as several markets
are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. 

    PRICES AT 0716 GMT 
 Metal           Last     Change   Pct chg
                                   
 Spot gold        1214.1     1.49     0.12
 Spot silver       16.54     0.06     0.36
 Spot platinum    1172.4     2.42     0.21
 Spot palladium   774.75    -1.23    -0.16
 Comex gold       1214.1     13.9     1.16
 Comex silver     16.555     0.29     1.78
 Euro             1.1419                  
 DXY              93.995                  
                                   
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.