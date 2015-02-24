FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 7-week low ahead of Yellen's speech
February 24, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 7-week low ahead of Yellen's speech

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Gold steadied near its lowest
level in seven weeks on Tuesday as investors looked to Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's Senate testimony for signs of when
the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,203.52 an ounce
by 0041 GMT. The metal hit an intraday low of $1,191.01 on
Monday, its weakest since Jan. 5.
    * Expectations that the Fed will hike interest rates this
year amid signals of a strengthening U.S. economy have curbed
gold's safe-haven appeal. 
    * U.S. gold for April delivery was up 0.2 percent at
$1,203.50 an ounce.
    * Yellen will discuss the outlook for the U.S. economy and
monetary policy in her semiannual testimony to the Senate
Banking Committee on Tuesday. 
    * Investors are keen to see if Yellen will echo the minutes
of the Fed's January meeting, in which policymakers expressed
the view that raising interest rates too soon may pour cold
water on the U.S. economic recovery.
    * U.S. home resales fell sharply to their lowest level in
nine months in January amid a shortage of properties on the
market, a setback that could temper expectations for an
acceleration in housing activity this year. 
    * Greece will present its economic reform plans to the euro
zone on Tuesday, missing a Monday deadline for the list which is
a condition for extending the country's financial lifeline.
 
    * The euro zone raised its gold holdings by 7.437 tonnes to
10,791.885 tonnes in January while Turkey slashed its bullion
reserves, data from the International Monetary Fund showed.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Caution shrouded Asian markets on Tuesday as investors
fretted over what Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen might say
on the likely lift-off date for policy tightening later in the
session. The dollar was steady against the yen. 
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
    0700 Germany    Detailed GDP                             Q4
    0745 France     Business climate                         Feb
    1000 Euro zone  Inflation final                          Jan
    1400 U.S.       S&P/Case-Shiller housing index           Dec
    1445 U.S.       Markit services PMI                      Feb
    1500 U.S.       Consumer confidence                      Feb
    1500 U.S.       Richmond Fed composite index             Feb
    1500 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives semiannual
         testimony on the economy and monetary policy before the
         Senate Banking Committee    
    
  Precious metals prices 0041 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
  Spot Gold        1203.52    2.10   +0.17      1.69
  Spot Silver        16.38    0.09   +0.55      4.60
  Spot Platinum    1164.50    3.45   +0.30     -2.95
  Spot Palladium    784.20   -0.75   -0.10     -1.07
  COMEX GOLD APR5  1203.50    2.70   +0.22      1.64         
  COMEX SILVER MAR5  16.35    0.10   +0.59      4.81          
  Euro/Dollar       1.1337
  Dollar/Yen        118.92
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

