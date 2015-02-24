PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 7-week low ahead of Yellen speech

* Gold has lost over 6 pct so far in Feb

* Coming up: Fed Chair Yellen’s Senate testimony at 1500 GMT (Updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Gold slipped to a near seven-week low on Tuesday as investors looked to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s Senate testimony for signs of when the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates.

Expectations the Fed will hike rates this year amid signals of a strengthening U.S. economy have curbed gold’s safe-haven appeal.

But investors are keen to see if Yellen will echo the minutes of the Fed’s January meeting, when policymakers expressed the view that raising interest rates too soon may pour cold water on the U.S. recovery.

Spot gold was off 0.2 percent at $1,199.12 an ounce by 0642 GMT. The metal fell on Monday to its weakest since Jan. 5 at $1,191.01.

Gold has fallen more than 6 percent this month, nearly erasing January’s 8.4 percent gain, which was its biggest in three years.

“With a healthy U.S. economy, that gives the impetus for the Fed to start normalising interest rates and this is a very bearish signal for gold,” said OCBC Bank analyst Barnabas Gan, who sees the metal at $1,000 by the year-end.

U.S. gold for April delivery dropped 0.1 percent to $1,199.50 an ounce.

With recent data pointing to a buoyant U.S. labour market, Yellen could be less hesitant about interest rate hikes than the minutes of the Fed’s meeting last month suggested, Mizuho Bank said in a note.

“While still data-dependent in timing the moves, the Fed is unwavering in its commitment to ultimately tighten,” the bank said.

The U.S. housing sector, however, remains fragile, lagging the overall economic recovery. More evidence of weakness surfaced on Monday when data showed U.S. home resales fell sharply to their lowest level in nine months in January amid a shortage of properties on the market.

Yellen will discuss the outlook for the U.S. economy and monetary policy in her semiannual testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and then before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. Precious metals prices 0642 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1199.12 -2.30 -0.19 1.32 Spot Silver 16.25 -0.04 -0.25 3.77 Spot Platinum 1159.75 -1.30 -0.11 -3.35 Spot Palladium 785.10 0.15 +0.02 -0.96 COMEX GOLD APR5 1199.50 -1.30 -0.11 1.30 COMEX SILVER MAR5 16.27 0.01 +0.07 4.27 Euro/Dollar 1.1336 Dollar/Yen 119.23 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months