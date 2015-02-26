FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as US rate hike timing expectations ease
February 26, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as US rate hike timing expectations ease

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Gold held above $1,200 an
ounce on Thursday as recent comments from Federal Reserve chair
Janet Yellen prompted some investors to push back the likely
timing of a hike in U.S. interest rates.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,205.60 an ounce
by 0027 GMT.
    * Gold rose as much as 1 percent on Wednesday after Yellen
indicated flexibility in raising U.S. interest rates, telling
the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday that while the Fed is
preparing to consider rate hikes on a "meeting-by-meeting
basis", an increase is not likely for at least the next couple
of meetings. 
    * Yellen did not offer any additional insight on the timing
of a rate increase before the House of Representatives Financial
Services Committee on Wednesday.
    * Many in the market had expected the Fed to start raising
rates by June but after Yellen's comments, some have shifted
their expectations toward the end of the year.
    * U.S. gold for April delivery rose 0.3 percent to
$1,205.20 an ounce.
    * New U.S. single-family home sales fell only slightly in
January despite big declines in the snow-battered Northeast
while supply rose to its highest level since 2010, hopeful signs
for a sluggish housing market. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar nursed modest losses on Thursday after slipping
for a second straight session following Yellen's recent remarks
that suggested the U.S. central bank is in no rush to raise
interest rates. 
    * Wall Street lagged a rise in global markets on Wednesday,
with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closing slightly lower even as
energy shares gained along with a surge in oil prices.
 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700  Germany      GfK consumer sentiment              March
    0855  Germany      Unemployment rate                   Feb
    1000  Euro zone    Economic sentiment                  Feb
    1330  U.S.         Consumer prices                     Jan  
      
    1330  U.S.         Durable goods orders                Jan  
      
    1330  U.S.         Weekly jobless claims           
    1400  U.S.         Monthly home price index            Dec  
     
  Precious metals prices 0027 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
  Spot Gold        1205.60    1.20   +0.10      1.86
  Spot Silver        16.50   -0.05   -0.30      5.36
  Spot Platinum    1169.80    1.82   +0.16     -2.51
  Spot Palladium    805.95    1.97   +0.25      1.67
  COMEX GOLD APR5  1205.20    3.70   +0.31      1.78         
  COMEX SILVER MAR5  16.51    0.08   +0.49      5.84           
  Euro/Dollar       1.1362
  Dollar/Yen        118.82
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
        

 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
