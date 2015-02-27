FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold set to snap 4-week losing run on U.S. policy hopes
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
February 27, 2015 / 1:02 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold set to snap 4-week losing run on U.S. policy hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Gold advanced for a third
session running on Friday and was on track to end a four-week
losing streak, supported by a softer dollar and hopes that the
U.S. central bank will not rush to raise interest rates.
    But the metal is still headed for its biggest monthly loss
since September, having fallen nearly 6 percent in February.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,210.60 an ounce
by 0042 GMT, having touched a one-week high of $1,220 on
Thursday. Bullion has gained 0.8 percent for the week.
    * Expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates this year had pulled gold prices lower for most of this
month. It regained some lost ground this week after Fed Chair
Janet Yellen's congressional testimony suggested the U.S.
central bank would be flexible in the rate hike timing.
    * U.S. gold for April delivery was steady at
$1,210.70 an ounce.
    * U.S. consumer prices fell over the past year for the first
time since 2009 as gasoline prices continued to tumble, which
could allow a cautious Fed more room to hold off on raising
interest rates. 
    * But San Francisco Fed President John Williams and St.
Louis Fed chief James Bullard both suggested that the U.S.
central bank might end its near zero interest rate policy sooner
than some traders expect. 
    * China's gold imports from Hong Kong rebounded in January
from a three-month low in December, reflecting increased demand
ahead of the Lunar New Year. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar eased 0.1 percent against a basket of
currencies after rising to a one-month high on Thursday.
 
    * Japanese stocks crawled to a fresh 15-year peak after the
dollar surged against the yen as upbeat U.S. durable goods
orders data flipped expectations back in favour of an early
interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700  Germany     Import prices                   Jan
    0745  France      Consumer spending               Jan
    0745  France      Producer prices                 Jan
    1300  Germany     Consumer prices                 Feb
    1330  U.S.        GDP                             Q4    
    1445  U.S.        Chicago PMI                     Feb
    1500  U.S.        Pending home sales              Jan
     
  Precious metals prices 0042 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
  Spot Gold        1210.60    2.30   +0.19      2.29
  Spot Silver        16.60    0.08   +0.48      6.00
  Spot Platinum    1176.50    3.60   +0.31     -1.95
  Spot Palladium    810.25    2.85   +0.35      2.21
  COMEX GOLD APR5  1210.70    0.60   +0.05      2.25         
  COMEX SILVER MAR5  16.59    0.01   +0.04      6.35           
  Euro/Dollar       1.1209
  Dollar/Yen        119.25
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
    

 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.