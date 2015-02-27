PRECIOUS-Gold holds up on Chinese demand, set to snap 4-week losing run

* Gold down nearly 6 pct in Feb, biggest monthly loss since Sept

* Coming up: U.S. Q4 GDP revision; 1330 GMT (Recasts with latest prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Gold advanced for a third straight session on Friday and was on track to end a four-week losing streak, supported by firm Chinese demand and a softer dollar.

However, the gains were limited, with hopes that a looming U.S. rate rise would be delayed until later this year after dovish signals from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen fizzling out after upbeat U.S. data and comments from other Fed officials.

Gold has fallen more than 7 percent from a five-month high above $1,300 hit in January as expectations of a U.S. rate increase dimmed bullion’s safe-haven appeal. But it has found support at around $1,200, thanks to demand from No. 2 consumer China.

“The downside risk for gold is quite limited because buying interest from emerging markets like China will support the price at low levels,” said Chen Min, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen.

Premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange remained around $4 an ounce over the global spot price on Friday, slightly less than earlier this week after Chinese buyers returned to the market following the Feb. 18-24 Lunar New Year holiday.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,210.80 an ounce by 0717 GMT, as the dollar took a breather after hitting a one-month high against a basket of currencies.

Bullion has gained 0.7 percent on the week.

But the metal is still headed for its biggest monthly loss since September, having fallen nearly 6 percent in February, reflecting the U.S. rate rise worries.

Chinese buying interest tends to weaken when gold is above $1,200 an ounce, said Chen, explaining the limited upside for spot gold prices. “When the price goes below $1,150, Chinese buying should be more aggressive,” she said.

China’s gold imports from Hong Kong rebounded in January from a three-month low in December, reflecting increased demand ahead of the Lunar New Year.

U.S. gold for April delivery was steady at $1,210.40 an ounce.

U.S. durable goods orders jumped 2.8 percent in January and core consumer prices rose more than expected, putting the prospect of a mid-year rate rise back on the table.

In addition, San Francisco Fed President John Williams and St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard both suggested the U.S. central bank might end its near-zero interest rate policy sooner than some traders expect.

But the fact that gold was holding up above $1,200 indicated “that an eventual (U.S.) rate rise has been largely digested by the market and may therefore be largely priced in”, HSBC analyst James Steel said in a note.

Precious metals prices 0717 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1210.80 2.50 +0.21 2.30 Spot Silver 16.57 0.05 +0.30 5.81 Spot Platinum 1175.45 2.55 +0.22 -2.04 Spot Palladium 808.70 1.30 +0.16 2.02 COMEX GOLD APR5 1210.40 0.30 +0.02 2.22 COMEX SILVER MAR5 16.57 -0.02 -0.11 6.19 Euro/Dollar 1.1212 Dollar/Yen 119.28 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months