FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,200 after worst month since Sept
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
March 2, 2015 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,200 after worst month since Sept

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, March 2 (Reuters) - Gold steadied above $1,200 an
ounce on Monday, holding ground in the first trading day of
March after ending February with its steepest monthly loss in
five.
    Expectations of a hike in U.S. interest rates had curbed
gold's appeal and a firmer dollar may weigh on the metal.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,214.40 an ounce
by 0022 GMT, after falling 5.5 percent in February, its biggest
monthly loss since September.
    * U.S. gold for April delivery gained 0.1 percent to
$1,214.60 an ounce.
    * U.S. economic growth braked more sharply than initially
thought in the fourth quarter amid a moderate increase in
business inventories and a wider trade deficit, but strong
domestic demand brightened the outlook. Gross domestic product
expanded at a 2.2-percent annual pace against a previous
estimate of 2.6 percent. 
    * China cut its benchmark lending and deposit rates at the
weekend, a day before data showed further weakness in its vast
manufacturing sector. 
    * India will introduce gold deposit accounts to utilise the
20,000 tonnes available within the country and launch a
sovereign gold bond, but kept the import duty at the record 10
percent in a setback for jewellers. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish positions
in gold and silver futures and options for the fourth straight
week, during the week to Feb. 24. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The flagging euro probed fresh one-month lows in a subdued
start to the week, while an interest rate cut in China over the
weekend gave commodity currencies only a fleeting boost. 
    * U.S. crude futures fell towards $49 a barrel on Monday
after rising more than $1 in the previous session to close
February with the first monthly gain since June last year. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0145   China         HSBC manufacturing PMI final        Feb
    0900   Euro zone     Markit manufacturing PMI final      Feb
    1000   Euro zone     Consumer prices                     Feb
    1000   Euro zone     Unemployment rate                   Jan
    1330   U.S.          Personal income                     Jan
    1500   U.S.          Construction spending               Jan
    1500   U.S.          ISM manufacturing PMI               Feb
      
  Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
  Spot Gold        1214.40    1.85   +0.15      2.61
  Spot Silver        16.62    0.02   +0.12      6.13
  Spot Platinum    1183.30   -0.45   -0.04     -1.38
  Spot Palladium    816.95    1.89   +0.23      3.06
  COMEX GOLD APR5  1214.60    1.50   +0.12      2.58         
  COMEX SILVER MAY5  16.64    0.08   +0.47      6.64          
  Euro/Dollar       1.1162
  Dollar/Yen        119.92
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
   

 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.