PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,200 after worst month since Sept

MANILA, March 2 (Reuters) - Gold steadied above $1,200 an ounce on Monday, holding ground in the first trading day of March after ending February with its steepest monthly loss in five. Expectations of a hike in U.S. interest rates had curbed gold's appeal and a firmer dollar may weigh on the metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,214.40 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after falling 5.5 percent in February, its biggest monthly loss since September. * U.S. gold for April delivery gained 0.1 percent to $1,214.60 an ounce. * U.S. economic growth braked more sharply than initially thought in the fourth quarter amid a moderate increase in business inventories and a wider trade deficit, but strong domestic demand brightened the outlook. Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.2-percent annual pace against a previous estimate of 2.6 percent. * China cut its benchmark lending and deposit rates at the weekend, a day before data showed further weakness in its vast manufacturing sector. * India will introduce gold deposit accounts to utilise the 20,000 tonnes available within the country and launch a sovereign gold bond, but kept the import duty at the record 10 percent in a setback for jewellers. * Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish positions in gold and silver futures and options for the fourth straight week, during the week to Feb. 24. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The flagging euro probed fresh one-month lows in a subdued start to the week, while an interest rate cut in China over the weekend gave commodity currencies only a fleeting boost. * U.S. crude futures fell towards $49 a barrel on Monday after rising more than $1 in the previous session to close February with the first monthly gain since June last year. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final Feb 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Feb 1000 Euro zone Consumer prices Feb 1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Jan 1330 U.S. Personal income Jan 1500 U.S. Construction spending Jan 1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Feb Precious metals prices 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1214.40 1.85 +0.15 2.61 Spot Silver 16.62 0.02 +0.12 6.13 Spot Platinum 1183.30 -0.45 -0.04 -1.38 Spot Palladium 816.95 1.89 +0.23 3.06 COMEX GOLD APR5 1214.60 1.50 +0.12 2.58 COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.64 0.08 +0.47 6.64 Euro/Dollar 1.1162 Dollar/Yen 119.92 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)